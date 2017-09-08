WWE News: Jinder Mahal Is About To Break Records Set By The Undertaker, The Rock, And Many Other Legends

A lot of wrestling fans could not believe it when Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship months ago, and now, he’s on the verge of topping the records of some of the biggest legends ever. As things currently stand, Mahal is on a collision course with Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Title at Hell in a Cell. By the time that event happens on Oct. 8, Mahal will have longer title reigns than some of the greatest names in the history of professional wrestling.

Yes, the former member of 3MB who has turned into the top name on SmackDown Live won the WWE Championship at Backlash on May 21. Since then, he has successfully defended it numerous times against Randy Orton and a few others. Now, he has already surpassed the title reigns of many big names and could put even more behind him very soon.

As things currently stand, Mahal is at the 109-day mark for his current WWE Title reign and that has already had him pass the records of many legends, according to Sportskeeda.

Chris Jericho – 98 days single reign

Ric Flair – 77 days single reign

Edge – 76 days single reign

Mankind (Mick Foley) – 26 days single reign

Again, this is going off of single title reigns and not combined days from all reigns.

Mahal is set to defend the title in a month against Nakamura and it is believed that he will hold onto the belt until that time. WWE wasn’t going to announce that main event for Hell in a Cell if they were intent on changing it before the pay-per-view even came close to happening.

If Nakamura defeats Mahal for the title, it will finish off the single reign of the “Modern Day Maharajah” at 139 days. That is an incredibly impressive feat for any superstar with any title, but it will also put Jinder Mahal above the names of many legends in the record books.

The Undertaker – 133 days single reign

Eddie Guerrero – 133 days single reign

Kurt Angle – 126 days single reign

The Rock – 119 days single reign

No-one can say that Jinder Mahal’s career has been a failure by any means, but knowing his WWE Championship reign will be longer than these icons is something to brag about.

Jinder Mahal’s time as WWE Champion is something that no-one could have seen coming and it is actually lasting a lot longer than expected as well. The superstar who was once seen as a jobber is now leading SmackDown Live and breaking records of many big-time legends along the way. If he can get past Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell, he’ll break even more but moving ahead of Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker is a huge accomplishment in itself.

[Featured Image by WWE]