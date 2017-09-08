Kendall Jenner Reportedly Began Dating Blake Shelton Weeks After His Split From Girlfriend Brynn Cameron

Kendall Jenner reportedly began dating NBA player Blake Griffin after he split from Brynn Cameron, the mother of his two kids.

In August, Jenner began stepping out with the Los Angeles Clippers player, and right away, fans began to wonder what had happened between the model and her rumored rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, and the athlete and his longtime partner, Brynn Cameron.

Although Jenner has reportedly kept in touch with ASAP Rocky despite her potential relationship with Griffin, Griffin and Cameron are completely done. In a new report from Us Weekly magazine, a source has revealed that the former duo called it quits on their years-long relationship in July.

“They ended things on good terms and they are still friends while raising their son and daughter,” a source told the magazine, referencing the former couple’s four-year-old son, Ford, and 1-year-old daughter, Finley.

In addition to her children with Griffin, Cameron also shares an older son, Cole, with former NFL star Matt Leinart.

As for Kendall Jenner’s rumored romance with Blake Griffin, the source acknowledged that the pair was seeing one another and having a lot of fun. However, when it comes to an official committed relationship, the source added that it is a bit too early in their romance to call them girlfriend and boyfriend.

Plus, the insider added, Kendall Jenner is quite busy with her modeling career and filming duties with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and doesn’t like to be tied down.

Also this week, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin, revealing that while the model is having fun with the athlete, she has no plans to settle down, especially considering Griffin’s family situation with Cameron.

“I highly doubt this is something that will last” the source explained. “It’s not like Kendall is going to step into a stepmother role.”

That said, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have been spotted together numerous times in recent weeks and are often seen enjoying one another’s company with back-to-back date nights.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

