‘LPBW’ Star Audrey Roloff Is Now 41 Weeks Pregnant, What Does That Mean For Her Baby’s Health?

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is officially 41 weeks pregnant, and her baby girl is now more than a week late.

To mark the occasion, the 26-year-old mom-to-be posted a short video on Instagram Stories, showing off her very prominent baby bump and smiling into the camera.

“Well, we made it to 41 weeks,” she wrote.

While waiting for their daughter to arrive, Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, have been trying to keep busy. Jeremy, 27, has passed the time by doing home improvement projects around their new house. Meanwhile, Audrey has occupied herself by adding cute new products to her Always More online store.

But while Auj and Jer have been doing their best to be productive during the overtime period of Audrey’s pregnancy, what does the delay mean for Baby Girl Roloff?

First of all, the baby may not actually be late. According to Fit Pregnancy, pregnancy due dates are best guess estimates that are regularly off by a week or more in either direction. So, while Audrey’s due date was August 31, the correct date may have been early September, meaning that Baby Girl Roloff isn’t late at all.

However, if Audrey and Jeremy’s baby is actually late, the risk of complications for the baby and/or Audrey grows longer with each day the pregnancy continues. These complications could include an excessive birth weight for the baby, the baby inhaling fecal waste, and a drop in amniotic fluid levels.

Because of this, most doctors keep an extra close eye on all pregnancies that go past 40 weeks. This extra care often includes careful monitoring of amniotic fluid levels, the baby’s heart rate, and its estimated body weight. If the baby grows beyond an estimated eight pounds, 13 ounces, it can become dangerous for the mother to deliver naturally. Even more alarming, if the pregnancy goes beyond 42 weeks, the chances of a stillbirth increase.

Therefore, as Baby Center notes, many doctors will induce labor before the 42nd week in order to prevent serious injuries to the mother and baby.

Given that Audrey is now officially 41 weeks pregnant, chances are that Baby Girl Roloff will be making her big debut — either on her own or possibly through an induced labor — before Audrey hits week 42.

Little People, Big World fans, are you anxious for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s baby to finally arrive? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC later this month.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]