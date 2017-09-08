Is Katie Holmes Pregnant? Engaged? Why She Finally Decided To Go Public With Jamie Foxx

After four years of intense secrecy, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally went public with their relationship. The couple was recently spotted holding hands on a Malibu beach and were not afraid to flaunt their affection for the cameras. Why did they finally go public after all this time?

According to Hollywood Life, Holmes and Foxx spent a romantic Labor Day weekend on a beach in Malibu. Despite denying their romance in the past, the two held hands and walked along the water, without any visible fear of getting caught. Although they did not kiss for the cameras, the photos make it clear they are more than friends.

In the photos of them frolicking on the beach, Holmes is seen wearing a flowing dress, leading some to believe that she could be expecting. Both Holmes and Foxx have been hounded by pregnancy and wedding rumors for years, and Holmes has also expressed the desire to give Suri a sibling. In fact, all the way back in May, Closer Weekly reported that Holmes was expecting and Foxx was the father.

At this time, it doesn’t seem that Holmes is pregnant or engaged, but rather just happy to go public with her longtime love.

But why confirm their romance now? Turns out there may have been a special clause about publicly dating someone in Holmes’ divorce agreement with ex-hubby Tom Cruise. In 2016, reports surfaced that Cruise made Holmes agree to not date in public until five years after their divorce, which was finalized in 2012. This explains why Holmes and Foxx have been extremely secretive about their romance and why they decided to go public in 2017.

According to Daily Mail, Holmes and Foxx have been photographed on several occasions prior to their beachside vacation. Holmes and Foxx first met when she started dating Cruise 12 years ago. At the time, Cruise and Foxx had just wrapped up the movie, Collateral, and the three friends posed for photos during an NFL game.

Six years later and Katie Holmes’ marriage was falling apart. In June of 2012, the actress left Cruise and sought full custody of their daughter, Suri. Despite the shocking move, Cruise and Holmes worked out a divorce settlement only 10 days after the split. Holmes then moved to New York and bought a second home in Calabasas.

Rumors of Holmes’ romance with Foxx surfaced a year after the divorce. The two were seen dancing together at a benefit party in The Hamptons, though Foxx denied that they were together. In 2015, a photo leaked showing Holmes and Foxx holding hands inside a recording studio. Despite all rumors, both parties denied that they were in a relationship.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not commented on the latest sighting, but it’s clear that they are finally ready to come clean about their romance.

