Robert Pattinson, Inspired By Kristen Stewart, Goes Gender Fluid As ‘Good Time’ Takes Off And FKA Twigs Sinks

Robert Pattinson is getting a second wind in his movie career. Ever since Good Time came out, he has been giving interviews and gracing the covers of fashion magazines that now recognize him for being who he is – a versatile actor. He is also going through a shakeup in his public image as a more gender fluid and artistic persona, which is also the path that Kristen Stewart, his ex-girlfriend, is currently taking.

For the past few years, he has been known for being Edward Cullen in the famous Twilight franchise. While Kristen Stewart was able to shed that image a long time ago by getting herself immersed in the indie movie scene and premiering multiple movies at Cannes Film Festival, it has been harder for the English actor to do the same. But with Good Time, it looks like he is finally able to celebrate his artistic self.

His new movie stands at 88% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film’s success has largely been attributed to his performance.

“A visual treat filled out by consistently stellar work from Robert Pattinson, Good Time is a singularly distinctive crime drama offering far more than the usual genre thrills,” the review website stated.

In his most recent cover of W Magazine, he enhanced the new artistic persona by wearing a tight orange turtleneck paired with pink slacks. The buzz cut that he recently got added to the point that he is looking to be minimal in his approach to art and life.

Robert Pattinson for W Magazine – October 2017 #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/IBMTvvh9hs — Magazine Covers (@_MagazineCovers) September 7, 2017

The tagline for this month’s cover was “Freedom of Choice: Embrace fashion’s daring fluidity,” which hinted that Robert Pattinson made a good example of being more gender fluid.

Kristen Stewart has been on this gender fluid kick for a while now. For the past few years, she has been openly exploring her sexuality, which led up to her stating, “I’m, like, so gay dude” on SNL. Just in 2016 alone, she dated St. Vincent, Alicia Cargile, and SoKo. Her current girlfriend is Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model who has dated Miley Cyrus in the past.

The 26-year-old actress’ style has been nothing short of exciting and challenging. Not only did she wear new takes on tuxes on various red carpet event, but she also recently shaved her head.

Kristen Stewart attends the Rebel in the Rye New York Premiere! https://t.co/7Oa6mnobUl pic.twitter.com/ORq4Ay0xtx — Talking Kristen (@TalkingKristen) September 8, 2017

It looks like Robert Pattinson is getting inspired by the way Kristen lives her life!

On the other hand, while his movie career is taking off, his personal life leaves much to be desired. His engagement to FKA twigs is more on the rocks than ever. In the past, the couple had attended Met Galas together, but recently, they have been spotted with other people on various encounters that had the appearance of a date.

Just last month, FKA twigs was seen taking an intimate stroll with a French model, and Robert Pattinson was seen catching up with his old flame, Katy Perry. They have not been seen with these people since, but the sightings kicked up a rumor about them being close to a breakup.

FKA twigs Spotted Hanging with French Model After Robert … – https://t.co/BAUZfmL3d7 https://t.co/4bpeD0OazH #ibiza — Unlimited Ibiza (@unlimitedibiza) August 12, 2017

On top of that, now Robert and Kristen are rumored to be conversing with each other.

“Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time,” the source revealed according to the Hollywood Life. “Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

Do you think there is a chance that Twilight couple will reunite? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]