Jason Wu Doesn’t Care About Politics, Will Continue To Dress Melania Trump Just As He Did Michelle Obama

As the first lady, Melania Trump should have high-end designers competing to dress her, but that has not always been the case. Several high-end fashion designers have declined to dress Melania, due to her husband’s controversial campaign and presidency.

Since Donald Trump became the president, Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, and almost a dozen other designers have publicly refused to be affiliated with Melania and in some cases, the entire first family. Not unsurprisingly, these designers’ decision to shun Melania Trump has garnered them much criticism from conservatives who feel that Melania has been unfairly ostracized.

Jason Wu, who gained international fame when Michelle Obama wore his gown to President Obama’s first and second inauguration, recently added his two-cents into the discussion about whether designers should merge fashion with their political beliefs. Unlike the designers listed above, Jason Wu has no qualms about dressing the current first lady, Melania Trump.

“She purchased a dress from a store, and I think she looked lovely in it,” Wu told Page Six. “I think it’s something I’m quite open about. Dressing people is my job, so I’m happy to dress any and all people. It’s kind of part of what I do. I’m not a politician, so for me it’s not my place to judge anybody based on political beliefs.”

The dress that Jason is likely referring to is the black sheath-dress that Melania wore as she viewed the solar eclipse in late August. The dress comes sleeveless with a hem that rests right on the knees. It is also adorned with white pin stripes and retails for $1595 on Neiman Marcus’ website.

It was the first time that Melania had appeared to have been photographed wearing Jason Wu since she became the first lady. Considering his decision not to allow his political opinions to interfere with potential clientele, the public will likely see Melania in more Jason Wu pieces in the near future.

What do you think about Jason Wu’s decision to keep politics out of his fashion? What do you think about the other designers who refuse to dress Melania Trump? Fair or unfair? You can add your thoughts to the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Mark Wilson/Getty Images]