‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Not Recast – Sheila’s Daughter Headed to ‘B&B’?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Rebecca Radock, the newcomer recently cast on B&B, is not Hope Logan (formerly Kim Matula) recast but someone else entirely. There is no need for Hope to come to B&B right now. There are no available men from her past as Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is happy with Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is comfortably wed to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Why would Bold bring Hope back now? The answer is they would not. She’s not needed at the moment, and if she were, Kim Matula would take a break in her schedule to reprise the role. She’s done so before, most recently in March 2016. But what is far more interesting (and likely) is that Rebecca Radock will not be Hope or a new character but a much-needed blast from the past that ties into the Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) story. This character was mentioned recently.

Recast Mary Warwick coming to Bold?

Flashback to 2002 on The Bold and the Beautiful and you may recall the character of Erica Lovejoy, aka Mary Carter Warwick. Her birth name was Mary Warwick, but after Sheila left LA with the tot, she renamed her Erica Lovejoy and hid her messy past from her daughter. Sheila brought her daughter, Erica, to LA to use her in a scheme against the Forresters and tried to get her to seduce Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). That scheme ultimately fell apart, and Erica left town.

Congratulations to Rebecca Christine Radock, who booked a role on The Bold & The Beautiful! We are so Happy for You Rebecca! Great Job! 🙂 #TPG #acting #actress #boldandbeautiful #onscreen A post shared by The Parmeter Group (@theparmetergroup) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

But recently on B&B, when Sheila blackmailed James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) to lie about her concussion so she could keep squatting in the Forrester mansion, Sheila dropped their daughter’s name, referring to her by her birth name of Mary. Sheila told James that Mary had informed her that he had a pill popping habit and was writing prescriptions for himself. That was the info Sheila used to keep James silent on her recovery.

Warwick family reunited soon?

When Bold and the Beautiful casting news broke on Ian Buchanan, it said he’ll be in and out. Kimberlin Brown, meanwhile, landed a full year contract as Sheila Carter. That means there is more of the Warwicks to come and could be why B&B cast Rebecca Radock as Mary. Radock is the right age to play Sheila and James’ daughter, and her mom might bring her back to town to help in her scheme to take down Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Radock’s casting on Bold was reported by Soap Opera Intel, and today, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from TV Insider reveal more casting news. Francisco San Martin just landed a plum role on the CBS soap as Mateo, a hunk that goes to work on the Forrester estate for Eric Forrester (John McCook). Martin had a prior role on Jane the Virgin, and on Bold, Sheila tasks him to seduce Quinn after her plan to tempt Eric’s wife with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) fails.

Sheila’s schemes never stop

With San Martin slated to debut as Mateo on October 2, it could be that Sheila is already formulating another backup plan in case this one fails. Sheila’s plan B might involve Mary, and that could explain Rebecca Radock’s casting. As of now, Radock’s role on Bold and the Beautiful has not been confirmed. Radock previously appeared on The Fosters.

A Friday Night in Burbank. @boldandbeautifulcbs @youngandrestlesscbs A post shared by Ian Buchanan (@ian.buchanan) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Although Sheila and Mary had a falling out back in 2002, they have since reconciled according to Sheila’s statements to James, so perhaps we’ll get to see Erica Lovejoy, or Mary Warwick as she’s calling herself once again, soon on B&B. Catch up on the Bold scoop about Pierson Fode’s departure, and Liam’s takeover at Spencer Publications, plus Maya’s shady attempt to get Nicole far from Lizzy. Check back often for more hot Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Images by Robert Voets/CBS and Gilles Touca/iStockphoto]