Emily Maynard Johnson Focuses On Husband And Their Kids As Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Named As The New ‘Bachelor’

As fans continue to react to Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s new role on The Bachelor with mixed emotions, his one-time love interest, former Bachelorette Emily Maynard, is focused on her husband and their growing family.

Five years after Emily Maynard was named as the Season 8 Bachelorette after first starring on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor, she’s expecting her fourth child with husband Tyler Johnson, who she married in June 2014.

On September 6, as Luyendyk Jr. was confirmed as the Season 22 star of The Bachelor, Emily Maynard took to Instagram to share a new photo of her family, which currently includes husband Johnson, their two sons, two-year-old Jennings Tyler and 11-month-old Gibson Kyle, and her daughter from a previous marriage, 12-year-old daughter Ricki.

“When you’re trying to take a family picture with a two year old and there’s a train behind you this is as good as it’s going to get,” Emily Maynard wrote in the caption of the photo, which was taken at the Tweetsie Railroad in North Carolina.

As fans will recall, Emily Maynard received a proposal from Brad Womack during The Bachelor Season 15 in 2011 and after calling it quits on their relationship months later, she was named as The Bachelorette in 2012. Then, after contestant Jef Holm proposed to Maynard, they too couldn’t make their romance work and ultimately parted ways shortly after filming wrapped.

Emily Maynard’s latest family photo on Instagram came just days after she confirmed her fourth pregnancy with her fans and followers.

As fans likely noticed, Maynard shared a clip of herself walking down a sidewalk sporting a sizable baby bump and joked that she had eaten too many tacos at lunch. She then admitted that she was a bit fearful of having three children under the age of three.

Continuing on to fans, Emily Maynard said that at six-months pregnant, she was forced to undergo emergency appendix surgery and in the weeks since, she’s been dealing with swollen ankles daily.

As for Emily Maynard’s upcoming due date, the former Bachelorette told fans that she and her family would be surprised by a baby boy or girl in the next couple of weeks.

