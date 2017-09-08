‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Rumors: Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Could Be Among The Candidates For New Show

Celebrity Big Brother will be coming this winter, and there are already rumors about some of the big names who could be invited to live in the Big Brother house.

This week, CBS announced that it would be broadcasting the first-ever celebrity version of the popular reality show, something that has been a staple of the British version of the show. The New York Daily News noted that the network announced it would be something of an abbreviated season, and the slate of celebrities has not yet been announced.

But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning, with speculation running rampant among Big Brother fans about which celebrities they would like to see and which might be most likely to appear on the show. There could be some hints from the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother, which has actually included a number of American celebrities.

If that version is any indication, fans of the U.S. iteration of Celebrity Big Brother can expect a mix of news media figures, actors (mostly from the B-list), singers, and athletes (mostly retired). The roster for Celebrity Big Brother could include some of those who already competed on the U.K. version, which The Hollywood Reporter noted includes Pamela Anderson, Gary Busey, Stephen Baldwin, Perez Hilton, Ivana Trump, and MTV’s Spencer and Heidi Pratt.

While the normal summer run of Big Brother has brought consistently good ratings for CBS, there is also a chance that they might try to grab more of the 18-25 demographic by signing some younger stars who made their name on social media. And because the Big Brother franchise has a knack for selecting colorful characters who bring drama, that could mean one of the more controversial stars like YouTubers Jake Paul or PewDiePie.

Celebrity Big Brother’s U.K. version also has a knack for bringing on retired boxers, and the contestants have included Evander Holyfield, Audley Harrison, and Chris Eubank. If the American version were to follow the same format, Holyfield could be in contention along with another much more controversial and recently (re-)retired champion named Floyd Mayweather Jr.

There is one thing fans seem to be united on regarding the cast for Celebrity Big Brother. After several seasons where the show brought back former contestants, many took to social media to implore CBS not to consider former Big Brother players as celebrities, instead focusing on new faces.

While the rumors surrounding Celebrity Big Brother continue to swirl, there is no indication from CBS on just who might be included or when the lineup will be announced.

