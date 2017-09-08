‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Reportedly Dated Exotic Dancer While Separated From Wife

Jonathan Scott and his brother, Drew Scott, are set to release a tell-all memoir about their lives and hit show Property Brothers, but according to reports, Jonathan isn’t totally honest in the book when it comes to his marriage.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that the stars of HGTV’s hit show have just released a memoir titled It Takes Two: Our Story, which details their personal lives as well as their lives on show. In the article, Drew and Jonathan admitted that parts of the show are staged. For example, if the tile was messed up on the first take, Drew would have to act the same way as he originally did in the second take in order to get the perfect shot.

But according to Radar Online, the staging wasn’t the only controversial topic in the tell-all book. Of the memoir, Jonathan says that he’s “an open book.” He then dishes about his divorce to Kelsy Ully, stating that the two rushed into the marriage and that the separation rocked his world.

“I really didn’t go out for six months after my divorce,” the 39-year-old said.

But a source is telling a different story about how the whole divorce drama actually went down. While Jonathan and Kelsy were separated, the source claims that Jonathan began to see an exotic dancer, Kristin Ratatori, who worked at the famed Luxor hotel in Las Vegas.

#ItTakesTwoBook is coming your way tomorrow! Get your copy, then come see us on the #ScottBrothersHouseParty tour! Link in bio. A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

The source goes on to say that after Jonathan and Kelsy moved from Vancouver to Las Vegas, the love affair with Kristin began. Ully was allegedly blindsided when Scott filed for divorce and thought that the couple would at least try and work on their marriage rather than calling it quits. Before the divorce papers were signed on the dotted line, Scott was already dating Ratatori.

“Kelsy became really upset when she found out that Jonathan had moved on so quickly — and especially with a ‘stripper,'” the source dished.

Jonathan’s reps denied these allegations and both women declined to comment. But from the looks of his Instagram page, Scott has already moved on from both previous women with a gorgeous blonde named Jacinta Kuznetsov.

Happy birthday to the love of my life. I’m glad we found each other Jacinta???? A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

People reported that the two met at a charity event in 2016, but Jonathan didn’t get the chance to exchange numbers with her. Six months later, the reality star was able to track the 29-year-old down and take her out on a date. The pair has been together ever since.

Do you believe reports that Scott was unfaithful to his wife or do you think it’s not possible for the clean-cut star to stoop so low?

