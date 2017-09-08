Miley Cyrus 2017: Singer Plans To Win ‘The Voice Season 13, Find Out How

Miley Cyrus wants to win The Voice Season 13 and she’s going into the new installment convinced that victory is possible.

During a new sneak peek, Miley Cyrus opened up about her plans for The Voice Season 13, revealing that her experience with the show during Season 11 will give her an advantage over her debut season last year.

In the clip, which was shared with Us Weekly magazine on September 8, Miley Cyrus revealed that she learned a lot about the NBC singing competition during its 11th season and now feels that she is better able to navigate through the process. Cyrus also revealed that she has written down a note to herself and proclaimed that Season 13 is her year to win The Voice.

As for how Miley Cyrus intends on defeating her fellow coaches, including Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, who have both been with the series since Season 1, and new coach Jennifer Hudson, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress said she was planning on going head to head with Shelton. In fact, she plans to steal a country artist right out from underneath him.

“I think if anyone can do it on the panel, it would be me,” she boasted. “I try to remind people that I was actually born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee.”

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Miley Cyrus went on to reveal that when she signed on to appear on The Voice Season 11 in early 2016 after first appearing on the show as an advisor to Christina Aguilera, she didn’t realize how much of a bond she would be forming with the artists on her team.

Miley Cyrus also revealed that she is extremely dedicated to her team members and will continue to do what she can to make them a success and take home a win on the finale episode of The Voice Season 13.

In other Miley Cyrus news, the singer will be joined on Season 13 of The Voice by her father, country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, who will serve as her Team Adviser.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

To see more of Miley Cyrus and her co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Levine, tune into The Voice Season 13 premiere on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]