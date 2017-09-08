‘Alaskan Bush People’ Filming On Hiatus, Fate Of The Show To Be Determined Due To Ami Brown’s Lung Cancer

Alaskan Bush People filming for Season 8 is on hiatus, with the fate of the show yet to be determined, according to the Futon Critic. Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People aired an episode on August 23, which is reportedly supposed to be the last episode of Season 7. Sources online say that filming for another new season is on hold as Ami Brown continues to deal with her lung cancer diagnosis.

Ami Brown had been diagnosed with lung cancer prior to the premiere episode of Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People on June 21. The episodes were reportedly filmed weeks before airing on the Discovery Channel. Episode 2 of Season 7 revealed to Alaskan Bush People viewers that Ami Brown received a late stage lung cancer diagnosis, forcing the Brown family to relocate from Browntown in the Alaskan Bush to California for Ami’s treatment.

The end of Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People showed the Brown family pledging to rebuild their lives in the bush somewhere in Colorado, according to Monsters & Critics. Rumors from Alaskan Bush People fans speculated that the Brown family relocated to Colorado so Ami Brown could add marijuana as part of her ongoing cancer treatment. However, according to RollingStone, the use of medical marijuana is already legal in California, which is where Ami Brown is currently hospitalized for stage 4 lung cancer.

The Inquisitr previously shared that ratings for Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People “spiked” on Wednesday nights due to Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis. Viewers tuned in for health updates on the 54-year-old Alaskan Bush People matriarch since the Discovery Channel and the rest of the Brown family remained silent on how she was doing in real-time. Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown, 64, recently opened up about Ami Brown and her cancer treatment via an interview with People Magazine.

Billy’s interview was published on August 23; the same day that the last new episode of Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People aired on the Discovery Channel. According to Billy Brown, doctors gave Ami Brown a very low chance of surviving stage 4 lung cancer despite aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatment. Billy also revealed in his “his only sit-down interview” since Ami Brown received her late stage lung cancer diagnosis that the couple’s seven children made the decision to leave Browntown, which has been the set for Alaskan Bush People for the last several seasons.

Ami Brown has quickly become a fan-favorite on Alaskan Bush People, and fans can’t imagine watching another new season without her. Radar Online recently reported that members of the Brown family are staying in a hotel in California to be close to Ami as she continues to live out what may be her last days. Several reports have also recently surfaced online that at least three of Billy and Ami’s seven children probably won’t participate in another season of Alaskan Bush People.

According to the Inquisitr, rumors suggest that Gabe Brown, Noah Brown, and Joshua “Bam” Brown have hinted that they are leaving Alaskan Bush People to pursue other interests. With three of the nine members of the Brown family “Wolfpack” reportedly opting out of filming a new season, and Ami Brown having lung cancer with less than a 3 percent chance of surviving, Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People is currently on hold. The Futon Critic shows that Alaskan Bush People is “on hiatus” with the fate of the show “to be determined.”

I've been having a really hard time lately and I was sitting outside being sad listening to music, when all the sudden I looked up and saw this, it has no trace of how it appeared or how it left I did not hear a plane or did I see one only a PINK one a few minute after the heart already disappeared, I don't know how or why it was here but it sure made me happy and made me remember I am loved❤️ A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

According to Billy Brown, he and Ami have always told their seven children that they don’t have to “follow our lives” but added that both he and Ami have been proud that “they wanted to stay with us as long as they did” to film seven seasons of Alaskan Bush People. Social media fan pages for Alaskan Bush People have recently had no news on ABP as filming is currently on hold. Billy and Ami Brown’s youngest child, Rain Brown, has been active on social media as @heroofkirrkwell, and fans have spotted a few of the Brown family members around Southern California recently.

Ami Brown is reportedly still undergoing chemotherapy treatment for stage 4 lung cancer in a California hospital. Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People in its entirety had reportedly only been filmed for three months prior to airing on the Discovery Channel, and rumors that Ami Brown had cancer started circulating weeks before Season 7 premiered. Alaska Dispatch News reported on Thursday that the Season 7 two-hour finale episode ended with the Brown family “thanking viewers for the well wishes.” Some longtime fans of Alaskan Bush People believe that the Discovery Channel used the move to Colorado and Ami Brown having lung cancer as a way to end the long-running reality TV series on a good note.

But the Discovery Channel recently shared a video that might prove otherwise titled “Colorado Bush People,” which might suggest a name change for a possible upcoming Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People.

