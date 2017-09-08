Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Has Worst PDA According To Jinger, Joy-Anna And Jessa

Now that the new season of Jill & Jessa Counting On is just around the corner, the Duggar family is getting ready to reveal new parts of their lives to the public. In a recent video update from all the married couples, the fans got a closer look at how they compare with each other, especially when it comes to public displays of affection or colloquially referenced as PDA. While the common assumption would be to think the most recently married couple, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, may take the title of being the most handsy, it looks like it’s the longest married couple that takes the crown.

In a recent video update from TLC, Jinger, Jessa and Joy-Anna, with their husbands, got together to insist that Jill and Derick engage in PDA the most. It was a unanimous agreement, not just from the newlyweds, but from the unmarried siblings like Jana, Josiah and more.

“For sure,” Ben Seewald commented.

“But the love is infectious,” Jeremy chimed in. “They love each other. They are never afraid to show it.”

For the good part of last year, Jill and Derick Dillard were in Central America doing missionary work. That mean that the family, back in Arkansas, did not get to witness the full effect of their PDA. Now that the couple has given up on missions abroad, it looks like they may get to see more of Jill and Derick expressing their love.

I ❤️ you sweetie! @derickdillard You are the most encouraging, sweet, Godly guy in the whole world and I'm so in love with you! #besthubbyever A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

It makes sense that the 30-year-old husband of Jinger Duggar would be in support of PDA because he also has been under fire for getting a little touchy with his to-be wife. When he was just courting Jinger, many fans noticed that he was bending the rules that her parents set on physical interaction during the dating phase.

He quickly defended his actions by saying that he has pure intentions when it comes to expressing love for his future wife.

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy said, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

From the TLC video clipping, it sounded like Jessa felt like there could be room for development when it came down to her relationship with Ben Seewald. Now that they have two kids, she said that it is harder than ever to keep the flame burning.

When the interviewer asked the group which couple dislikes PDA the most, Jessa took the initiative to explain her situation.

“I think there’s no least liking it,” she began. “But when you’ve got two kids, it’s one for one so you can’t walk down the street holding hands. You gotta chase after those kids.”

Behind closed doors though, it seems like there is more than meets the eye for certain Duggar family members. Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have recently been questioned for having relations outside of wedlock, which may have resulted in the conception of their first baby.

When the 19-year-old Duggar debuted her baby bump to the public last week, many fans commented that she looked much bigger than just three months and started speculating whether they moved their wedding date from October to May to prevent the public from finding out that they may have conceived before getting married.

“Fingerprints form at 6 months gestation,” one fan commented. “So conception was around March/April. So due date will be around December/January.”

Do you think Jill and Derick will continue their PDA now that they have two kids like Jessa and Ben? Or do you think the newlyweds will take the title of being most affectionate? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]