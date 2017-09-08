‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Talks About His ‘Fine A**’ And The Booty Band That Helps Him Get It

His part as Outlander’s adventurous and hunky Jamie Fraser is quickly turning Sam Heughan into TV’s hottest man. While Heughan is humble about his rise to stardom, he doesn’t mind talking about his assets, including what author Diana Gabaldon once called his “fine ass.”

In an interview with Glamour, Heughan jokingly admitted that Gabaldon has great taste and can clearly spot a good ass when she sees one. The Outlander star also assured fans that they’ll get to see plenty of his rear end in Season 3. As far as Gabaldon’s comments go, Heughan believes the Outlander author is fully aware of her actions.

The actor was also asked about how he keeps in top shape every year. Heughan was quick to poke fun at his diet but admitted that tailoring his workout is key for meeting fitness goals. He also swears by the booty band, which helps keep his rear end in check.

“A strict diet of fried foods is key for fullness. [Laughs.] No, but I do tailor my workouts. There is something very physical about Jamie, and he is probably bigger than I would be in real life. Also, I just discovered the booty band, and well, you might find one in my bag. It really works,” Heughan shared.

Sam Heughan opened up a little more about his strict workout regime in a previous interview with Men’s Fitness. Standing at 6’3″, the actor was a slim 180 pounds when he first landed the part on Outlander. Heughan needed to beef up, however, to play a more physically intimidating Jamie. After six weeks of training and bolstering his diet, Heughan managed to break 200 pounds and has been getting stronger ever since.

Heughan’s physical appearance is an important part of the show, of which the majority of viewers are female. While a good chunk of the audience loves the series for Caitriona Balfe’s leading part as Claire, Heughan has attracted plenty of fans himself. He also confessed that he gets recognized by a lot of men on the streets who enjoy the show just as much as the ladies.

As far as Season 3 goes, Heughan revealed that Jamie’s storyline will take a dark turn. Not only does he become a rebel and a traitor after the Battle of Culloden, but he’s also lost the woman he loves. Fortunately, things will turn around for Jamie and Claire once they finally reunite.

Catch Sam Heughan and his fine a** on Season 3 of Outlander Sunday nights on Starz.

