Nate Diaz Slams Conor McGregor And The UFC For Reaction To Floyd Mayweather Loss

Nate Diaz is rumored to be Conor McGregor’s next opponent in the UFC and he had some harsh words for his rival.

Diaz criticized the UFC and Conor McGregor for insinuating that he learns from his losses because of the strategy Floyd Mayweather used to defeat him.

The UFC posted a Conor McGregor quote on their official Instagram page after his TKO loss in his boxing debut stating: “I never lose either I win or I learn.”

Mayweather revealed that he planned to allow McGregor to punch himself out before capitalizing on the fatigued Irish superstar. Footage from the All Access epilogue also suggests that Floyd was allowing McGregor to let off punches to quicken his fatigue in the early rounds.

Nate argues that Conor did not learn from his mistakes at UFC 196 when he lost. The UFC lightweight champion stated that fatigue was to blame for his loss to Nate Diaz at 170 pounds and praised the lightweight contender for being more efficient with his strikes.

These comments are eerily similar to his post-fight analysis after the Floyd Mayweather bout.

Nate Diaz took to Instagram to criticize the UFC for overpromoting McGregor and said that “there was no learning [going] on.”

The TUF winner also took a dig at McGregor by stating that his idol Bruce Lee will not lose a fight via fatigue.

Some analyst has argued that Nate’s unwillingness to adapt his boxing stance for MMA leaves him vulnerable to leg kicks. McGregor capitalized on this weakness in their second fight by landing clean leg kicks in the early rounds.

Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Nate’s latest jabs. However, the Irish superstar announced a Q&A event at the end of the month with Dan Hardy where some analyst expects him to announce his next fight.

The PPV interview will take place in the O2 Arena in London, England.

In his last PPV interview with Ariel Helwani, Conor attacked Nate for his facetime call with Floyd Mayweather.

What do you think about Nate Diaz latest comments about McGregor? Does he have a point?

