‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Drops A Pregnancy Bombshell On Twitter

Jax Taylor posted a couple of odd tweets to his fans and followers on Twitter earlier this week as the new episode of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky aired on Bravo.

As the show aired, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Lounge bartender was faced with claims of having paid for a woman to abort their alleged baby and accused of not having a soul. In response, Taylor shut down the report as false and said that the woman in question lied about being pregnant in an effort to get money.

“I did not,” he confirmed in his first tweet.

In his second, Jax Taylor added, “She lied about being pregnant to get money from me.”

While Jax Taylor didn’t reveal who the woman was and when they allegedly hooked up, it is safe to say that the incident happened years ago, prior to his current relationship with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who he began dating in early 2015.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is no stranger to allegations from mystery women. As fans may recall, Tom Sandoval was accused of sleeping with a woman in Miami during the show’s third season but denied having done so to both his current girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for two years and despite recent rumors that suggest they split during filming on their reality show, their relationship has remained intact.

As fans may have seen, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s potential future engagement has been a hot topic on their spinoff and online, Taylor has teased an engagement numerous times by sharing images of Cartwright wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Still, he has yet to confirm their possible engagement and will likely remain silent about the issue until after the first season of their spinoff concludes.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss new episodes of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

