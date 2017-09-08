Meghan Markle In Danger? Inside Harry’s Fears She Will Be Hunted Like His Mom Princess Diana

It’s no secret that Prince Harry values the right to privacy. A week after the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death, Harry is reportedly worried the press will hound Meghan Markle just like his mother. What does Markle think about being in the royal spotlight?

According to Express, Harry issued a privacy statement shortly after going public with his romance. In an announcement released by Kensington Palace in October, Harry criticized how the media was treating the Suits star and admitted that he was worried about her safety. Harry believed the press had crossed a line by harassing Markle and asked that she be left alone.

Harry’s distrust of the media stems from his mother’s tragic death. Harry and his brother, Prince William, watched Princess Diana deal with the paparazzi when they were young boys. The constant media pressure reached a tragic end when Diana died in a car accident in 1997 while trying to evade paparazzi. Harry and William opened up about circumstances surrounding Diana’s death on a BBC documentary. The brothers admitted it was hard dealing with the fact that the people who chased Diana that fateful night were the same who took photographs at the scene of the accident.

Given Princess Diana’s death, Harry has good reason to be concerned for Meghan Markle’s well-being. Markle, however, isn’t as concerned about the added attention. According to People, the actress finally opened up about her royal romance and is not worried about being hunted by the media.

“It’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” Markle explained. “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” Markle, 36, said.

Markle revealed that she and Harry had been dating for close to six months before confirming their romance. Markle was working in Hollywood at the time and assured fans that nothing has changed. She was also adamant that dating a member of the royal family does not define her and that she and Harry are simply two people very much in love.

The actress did not address the rumors that Harry proposed to her during a recent trip to Africa. Markle said that she does not keep up with the latest gossip and called all the rumors “noise.” She has not commented on Harry’s fears about the media.

Tell us! Do you think Meghan Markle could be in danger of being hunted by the paparazzi like Princess Diana? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]