‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Escapes Juliet Clutches – Prenatal Test Holds Clue To Truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that there’s still a chance that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) might not be Juliet Helton’s (Laur Allen) baby daddy. The prenatal test she had done about cystic fibrosis is key to a future that could free Cane from Juliet’s clutches. There has been just one paternity test linking Cane to Juliet’s baby, but that could have been faked. This latest test was interesting because the results were worded in a way that could indicate Cane’s not the father.

Who would have faked the DNA test?

Y&R spoilers say there is a handful of people in Genoa City that might have bribed a hospital employee to fake the test, so it said Cane was the baby daddy. First up is Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) who is always looking for a way to make Lily Ashby’s (Christel Khalil) life miserable. It would be particularly ironic if it were Hilary that faked the test since the pregnancy has screwed up her personal life. With Cane and Lily split, Hilary lost Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood). Hilary is a strong possibility for faking the DNA test.

Another local that might have had a hand in this is Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Jack knows messing with Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heine) employees would mess with Brash & Sassy. Jack played innocent when he found out Juliet was suing B&S, but he might have been involved. Alternately, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) might be involved. Billy and Cane don’t like one another and Billy might have messed with the test not knowing it would mess with Victoria.

Will Cane convince Juliet to drop her lawsuit? #YR pic.twitter.com/WsYI9udraU — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 15, 2017

Two other possibilities for DNA test scammers

Since Y&R spoilers make it clear that Jordan wants Lily, it might have been the photographer that defrauded the test. Jordan has a past as a con man, and faking paternity tests is definitely a con. While Jordan swears he’s reformed, he might go back to his scammer roots if it means winning the woman he wants. Jordan would know that messing with the paternity test would wreck Cane and Lily’s marriage leaving her free for him to scoop up once Cane was gone.

Finally, the most obvious choice for the test cheater is Juliet herself. Juliet had her eye on Cane from the moment she met him in Tokyo, and she might have thought this was her one chance to steal him from Lily. Juliet knows the truth about whether there was any sex in Tokyo and many Young and the Restless fans are certain Cane was too drunk to perform any sex acts. If he was too bombed to remember the sex, surely he was too drunk to engage in the sex, right?

Today on #YR, Lily learns the truth about Cane and Juliet and realizes Cane lied to her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ltQh5UHtO1 pic.twitter.com/CT2eQQub76 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 30, 2017

Y&R spoilers – the doctor’s words were everything

Young and the Restless spoilers promise the wording used was very interesting. The child’s blood from the amniocentesis was not compared against Cane’s. If it had been, that would have confirmed Cane as the father through a second paternity test. But that didn’t happen.

The doctor told Juliet and Cane, “The test came back negative. The genetic marker for cystic fibrosis that showed up in the initial test for the baby did not turn up when we ran Cane’s blood which means your child will carry the gene but will not develop the disease.”

That means they ran Cane’s blood looking for cystic fibrosis, but didn’t run Cane’s blood against the child. So, for now, there remains hope that Juliet is carrying someone else’s child and not Cane’s. If the paternity test was rigged, but not by Juliet, she might be just as in the dark as Cane is and is assuming he’s the father of her child even though she had slept with another man in the same time frame.

Today on #YR, Cane anxiously waits to hear the results of the paternity test from Juliet. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6oErBoykbB pic.twitter.com/gQeyGmtZlm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 11, 2017

Young and Restless spoilers for next week on Juliet and Cane

Brand new Y&R spoilers for Fall from Soap Central say Cane tries to figure out how Juliet and her baby will fit into his life while he works on his teens to get him back into the family he misses. Spoilers from Soaps She Knows for Fall promise that as things turn bad, Juliet is there for Cane. In the week of September 18, Young and the Restless spoilers promise Cane fights to save his marriage as things fall further apart and Juliet makes a bold move to pull Cane deeper into her life.

