Duchess Kate Pregnancy: One Special Person Has Been Comforting Royal Through Awful Morning Sickness

Another royal baby is on the way and royal enthusiasts couldn’t be more excited after the announcement that was made this week by Kensington Palace. Prince William has commented on the pregnancy as being a “very good thing,” but unfortunately Kate Middleton has not been able to share her own excitement over her pregnancy seeing as she has been terribly ill with acute morning sickness known medically as hyperemesis gravidarum.

The sickness is so severe that it often causes sufferers to vomit constantly and results in rapid weight-loss. It certainly mustn’t be a very nice way to spend the early days of pregnancy, but luckily for Middleton, she has a great support system at Kensington Palace, where she and Prince William now live with their family. In addition, Kate has been getting regular visits from one comforting individual in her life.

The duchess’ sister, Pippa Middleton, has been stopping by regularly to comfort her ill sister, and doing what sisters do best-taking her sister’s mind off the unpleasant situation. Pippa is known for her knowledge in regards to staying healthy via various foods and vitamins, and is likely doing her best to nurse Kate back to health.

Additionally, the Middleton sisters’ mother, Carole Middleton, has been stopping by the palace frequently to comfort her eldest daughter. It must be quite tough, despite the happiness felt about a new little grandchild, to watch your own child suffering so severely.

As Inquisitr recently reported, the awful condition suffered by Kate during all of her pregnancies, can cause the royal to vomit every 15 minutes with such violent episodes that bleeding in the eyes is common. The duchess certainly is a trooper to endure these symptoms three times over, yet the results of the difficulty have been incredibly cute!

The palace announced the third pregnancy for Kate and William on Monday morning when Kate was unable to attend a royal event, due to the extreme sickness. SheKnows relays the words written in the statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Bets were being made frequently as to when Kate would announce she’s expecting, and now the bets have to do with whether the baby will be a boy or a girl and as to the possible due date, which has been rumored to be in the spring time, as The Sun shares. stating “The new baby is expected to arrive in April 2018.”

