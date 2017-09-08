Prince George’s New Teacher Wore Dress Similar To One Kate Middleton Wore Before — Coincidence? See The Pics!

All eyes were on Prince George as he attended school for the first time on Thursday. His dad, Prince William, walked with him hand in hand to the school gates.

The future king looked nervous as he and his father headed into Thomas’s Battersea. Kate Middleton, however, was unable to see her son off for his first day of school as she was suffering from a form of morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition common among pregnant women.

Prince George and Prince William were welcomed at the school gates by Helen Haslem, who Kensington Palace revealed to be lower school’s headteacher, OK! reports.

Not long after the photos of the encounter were released online, many have noticed that the headteacher was wearing a pink dress very similar to one the Duchess of Cambridge wore on two separate occasions — the first one during a royal engagement in Cornwall in 2016 and the other during Pippa Middleton’s wedding back in May.

According to OK!, the number the headteacher wore was a £250 L.K. Bennett ‘Amana’ dress in dusky pink.

“My first impression was that she had made a real effort, not least because at £250 this is a very expensive dress for a teacher to wear to work,” leading stylist Nicole Kerr told Mail Online.

“Choosing LK Bennett was her way of offering a subtle compliment to the duchess.” “She clearly knew that this was her moment to shine but in a very understated way so as not to detract from Prince George.”

And below is Kate Middleton wearing a similar dress during Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Prince George, for his part, looked kingly even in school uniform, comprising navy blue Bermuda shorts, a jumper, a baby blue shirt, and black lace-less shoes.

The following day, Prince William said that Prince George’s first day of school had gone “well,” as reported by Elle UK.

Prince George had his first day of school Thursday. His dad walked with him, hand-in-hand, into the classroom: https://t.co/zgrUPPwNg3 pic.twitter.com/urhl6mv7fc — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) September 7, 2017

Kensington Palace also confirmed that the four-year-old will be referred to as George Cambridge at school, which makes total sense given that his official title is Prince George of Cambridge. It also bears noting that his parents are known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It’s been a big week for the royal family since Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child.

Along with the announcement came the news that the Duchess is suffering from Hyperpremesis Gravidarum, the same illness she had during her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At the Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference on Tuesday, Prince William announced that while his wife was doing well, she was unable to get a lot of sleep on account of her illness.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]