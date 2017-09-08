Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Insiders Finally Respond To Renewed Romance Rumors: How Are Their Six Kids?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt dismayed Brangelina fans when news spread of their split. In the months that have passed since that bombshell dropped, Angelina’s and Brad’s followers have gone through a version of the five stages of grief. But thanks to the never-ending rumor mill, it’s become more like the five stages of celebrity split speculation.

First there were the rumors that Jolie and Pitt were forever estranged, fighting for the kids. That stage was followed by reports that Angelina and Brad were both not just single but ready to mingle, with Pitt rumored to be dating everyone from Kate Hudson to Jolie’s rival Charlize Theron. Rumors soon swirled about the six kids who Brad and Angelina share: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Most recently, fans of Brad and Angelina have experienced hope, with rumors of a rekindled romance soaring, mingled with resignation, as some insiders are finally responding to the endless clashing claims.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Headed For Romantic Reunion?

Yahoo noted that reports of Pitt and Jolie reuniting have been “persistent.” So after shocking Brangelina fans with their split news last September, will Brad and Angelina delight their followers with a reconciliation announcement?

“Reports [claim] Hollywood’s former golden couple [is] on track for a union a year after ending their 12 year relationship.”

The excitement about a possible reunion soared when Brad’s car was seen parked outside Angelina’s home. Had Pitt driven there to plead with Jolie for a second chance?

Has Anything Changed In Brad’s And Angelina’s Relationship?

Yahoo quoted an insider’s response to the rumors of a rekindled romance set. The source stated that when it comes to the legal divorce proceedings, there have been no changes in the plan to split. The insider also emphasized that both Pitt and Jolie are keeping their focus on their six children.

“They are both focused on the kids and the divorce has continued to move forward.”

As for the excitement over seeing Brad’s car outside Angelina’s home, the source also offered an insight that indicates Jolie and Pitt are communicating successfully. The insider said that rather than hinting at a romantic reunion occurring inside Angelina’s home, the sight of Brad’s car more likely means she’s letting him store it there.

Has Brad Pitt Moved Back In With Angelina Jolie And Their Kids?

And despite the sighting of Pitt’s car, another source also clarified that Brad has not moved back in with Angelina. The actor continues to reside in what was the family’s Los Feliz property, while Jolie previously moved with all six kids to a new house. The proximity of Angelina’s new home, however, caused those reunion rumors to soar.

Even as Brad and Angelina insiders continue to deny the speculation about a renewed romance and insist that the divorce is continuing to proceed, Jolie herself just responded to questions about how Brangelina’s six children are doing.

Inside The Lives Of Brangelina’s Six Kids

Angelina told the Daily Mail that all six children became “fully involved, emotionally” when she made her new Netflix film about a girl’s suffering in Cambodia. Jolie revealed that her children attended school in a hut near the film set for First They Killed My Father: A Daughter Of Cambodia Remembers.

As for what’s next in Angelina’s career, she revealed that all six of the kids (Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Knox Jolie-Pitt) will get a chance to voice their views on her next project. She emphasized that she wants her kids to “have a say,” adding that they like the concept of traveling to London. Jolie also admitted that they want to see their mother in an action film.

“They like the idea of going to London, so we are looking at the possibility of maybe doing Maleficent 2, perhaps in January,” said Angelina.

“They do like the idea of Mum doing something with action. They want Mum to get herself together, and do some kick-a*s.”

However, Jolie confessed that it has been some time since she performed in a true action movie. Her last action film was eight years ago, when she starred in the spy thriller Salt. Angelina also noted that it is up to the kids as to where they go “because we all travel as a unit.” However, she stated that she thinks they are “leaning towards London, but we’ll have to see.”

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images]