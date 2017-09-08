‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Release Date, New And Returning Cast, Trailer And More

It has been over a year since Stranger Things arrived on Netflix and fans have eagerly been awaiting Season 2 of the hit show. Netflix announced the renewal of the series last year and it was later revealed that it has a release date of October 27, 2017.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will feature nine episodes and several new cast members, as well as returning fan favorites from Season 1.

Stranger Things released several promotional posters, which feature cast members and cryptic messages. The creators of the series The Duffer Brothers revealed that Netflix has given the series a bigger budget, which will allow them to explore more of the strange elements of the show. This will include the Upside Down and the creatures from this mysterious world.

According to an interview with Vulture, The Duffer Brothers want you to “turn off anything that says ‘Motion,'” on your TV to optimize your viewing experience when Season 2 hits Netflix. The promotional posters, which you can view below is accompanied with the following taglines:

“We’re going back to Hawkins. A place where the curiosity door never closes. A place where new adventures await us. And it’s only getting stranger.”

We’re going back to Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/WlC8x4G9MR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017

Some of the new cast members in Stranger Things Season 2 include Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery who will join the main cast as Max and Billy. The kids of Stranger Things and Eleven will also be returning and the plot will explore more about Eleven’s background.

The Ultimate Experience in Grueling Curiosity. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/x6c9NC0ZwL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 7, 2017

There are also several new reoccurring cast members including Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings as Bob Newby, Paul Reiser as Owens, Linnea Berthelsen as Roman, and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman.

As teased in the finale of the first season, Will Byers will struggle to come to terms with what happened to him in the Upside Down. The series will have multiple references to pop culture in 1984 and Hopper will continue his investigation of the Upside Down World.

The Duffer Brothers have discussed potential ending the series in its fourth season and have described Season 2 as more like a movie sequel rather than another series.

Fans can expect the upcoming season to feature a new monster and even bigger problems for the people aware of the strange things happening in Hawkins.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]