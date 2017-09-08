Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Shuts Down Rumors On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, is not begging to see his son.

Following an online rumor which suggested that Lopez had offered a plea on Twitter that hinted that he was being kept from his child, he returned to Twitter to call out the Radar Online report and reveal that the claim was outlandish.

He also told the outlet to “cut yall s**t.”

While Chris Lopez did tweet that he just wanted his son, he didn’t intend to convince fans that he wasn’t seeing him and confirmed that the rumors were false numerous times. That said, Radar Online also confirmed that Lopez wasn’t being kept from his child in their report.

Speaking to the outlet in an interview, Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online that Chris Lopez sees his son almost every day. Lowry also said that she and Lopez are doing their best to find out what works best for them as they co-parent their son.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez split shortly after the Teen Mom 2 star discovered she was pregnant and in the months that followed, Lowry appeared to endure the majority of her pregnancy alone. Since then, however, Lopez has been quite involved in his son’s life and regularly shares messages about the baby boy on Twitter.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the longtime reality star appears to be handing her new role as a mother of three quite well. As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Lowry is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and to three-year-old Isaac from her three-year marriage to Javi Marroquin.

As for the nature of Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s current relationship, they do not appear to be romantic at this point in time. Instead, they are keeping a united front for the sake of their child.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

