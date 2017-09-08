WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Will Defeat John Cena At ‘No Mercy’

Roman Reigns and John Cena are currently engaged in a very good feud with their match happening at No Mercy on September 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Cena has got the upper hand in the first two weeks of the feud by burning Reigns on the microphone. However, the latest rumors suggest that “The Big Dog” will be getting the win over Cena at No Mercy.

According to Cageside Seats, Roman Reigns is going to beat John Cena at No Mercy that might cement his place as the face of the WWE. Reigns vs. Cena has been the latest attempt of WWE chairman Vince McMahon to get “The Guy” over the new face of his company with Cena making the transition from wrestling to Hollywood. McMahon is reportedly very hands on in the feud, preparing everything for both Reigns and Cena.

During this feud, Cena has been getting more cheers than boos and it seems like he is the babyface character. On the other hand, Reigns is being booed out the building even more and his recent mannerisms are bad guy-like. Nevertheless, the WWE is certainly happy with the reactions to one of the biggest feuds in recent memory. Reigns vs. Cena is looked by many experts as a WrestleMania­-caliber storyline.

According to Donald Wood of Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns should beat John Cena cleanly at No Mercy. He pointed out that Reigns will benefit from defeating Cena clean since he already owns a big win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

“A clean victory over Cena would also truly set Reigns apart as the top Superstar in WWE through the eyes of management and creative. After a huge win over Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33, the Big Dog is looking to follow up the major achievement with another monumental moment by beating Cena.”

Wood added that John Cena can now focus on Hollywood after his loss while the fans just have to accept the Roman Reigns is the new face of the WWE. Despite his mediocre promo skills and limited move set, there is no doubt that Reigns has a lot of fans, which are mostly kids and women, and he moves merchandise.

And for those people wondering why John Cena could lose to Roman Reigns at No Mercy, Dirty Sheets reported late last month that the 16-time WWE world champion will take a hiatus to film his new movie. Cena is set to star with Hailee Steinfeld in the film Transformers Universe: Bumblebee, set for a 2018 release.

It should be noted that these are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE changes their plans on a regular basis and Vince McMahon could decide to surprise the fans by having Roman Reigns lose to John Cena instead.

[Featured Image by WWE]