Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Black At NYFW 2017 Amid Pregnancy Rumors After Storming Instagram With Tree Photo

Kim Kardashian knows how to keep her fans constantly intrigued. She has been doing it for years now. After storming Instagram with an explicit “tree photo,” Kim K is back in her sizzling form. The reality TV star wore a black dress at the New York Fashion Week, while there are speculations about Kim being pregnant.

According to reports, even though Kim K and Kanye West are expecting their third baby, it is not the Kardashian sister who is carrying it. Kim apparently hired a surrogacy agency for the third child, because of her health-related complications.

A source told PEOPLE that Kim had been looking for the right opportunity for months. Finally, she found a healthy surrogate option. Reports also suggest that both Kim and Kanye are heavily involved in the process.

While there are strong rumors about Kim’s third child to be born via surrogacy, the 36-year-old has not confirmed the news. Kim earlier said that she felt “gross” during her pregnancy. According to her, it was the worst experience of her life.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian continues to flaunt her amazing body. Now that she has got a blonde look, she looks quite different. The Kardashian sister has shared an old pic on Instagram to tell her fans that she is not missing her dark hair yet.

I’m just not missing my dark hair yet A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Fans apparently love both her looks. One of them called her dark hair as “classic.” At the same time, the fan mentioned that her blonde looked “pretty” on her.

News.com.au found her braless look at NYFW as “sensational,” as the tanned beauty flashed her “incredible abs.” Kim earlier scorched the Internet with her latest nude photo. In the pic, she is wearing just a pair of boots, as she is standing on the branch of a tree. The photo was captured by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

Kim must be well-aware of Instagram’s strict policies. So, there was enough editing on the photograph to keep it Insta-safe. The photo is NSFW anyway. Check it out at your own risk.

Kim Kardashian’s NYFW look was also appreciated by the Mirror Online. There are massive cuts around the stomach area of the Tom Ford dress. Seems like it was enough for Kim to display her fabulous abs in public. She completed the look with smoky eye make-up and heels. Her new blonde hair was greased back.

Photographer Mert Alas escorted her as the reality star dodged flashing paparazzi cameras.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]