Shelton And Stefani: Marriage And Babies On The Horizon? New Song ‘I’ll Name The Dogs’ Suggests So!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been the subject of engagement and marriage rumors since they went public with their relationship nearly two years ago. Through the years, their fans have been anxiously waiting for the couple to make an announcement but so far have been frustrated after a slew of rumors turned out to be false.

Shelton’s new track “I’ll Name The Dogs,” officially released on September 8, could very well be the hint that fans may have been waiting for, as the lyrics to the song are virtually a love letter to his girlfriend Gwen, as reported by Hollywood Life. If some of the track’s lyrics are any indication, it’s looking like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are not just planning to get married, they might also be planning babies in the near future.

It was only over a year ago since Blake Shelton released his most recent album If I’m Honest, but on September 7 the country superstar revealed on Twitter that he will be releasing some new music. The following day, he took to Twitter again to reveal the new track’s title, “I’ll Name The Dogs,” adding that the tune reminds him of “back in the day.” Awash in nostalgia, Shelton changed his Twitter avatar to a throwback photo of Stefani. Gwen, ever the supportive girlfriend, used the album art to “I’ll Name The Dogs” as her Twitter profile photo and tweeted about the new song numerous times.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the music video to Blake Shelton’s “I’ll Name The Dogs” track will feature a wedding. The wedding won’t be between Gwen and Blake, however, but between two dogs. The two canines, identified as Betty and Ginger, are respectively owned by Blake and Gwen.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Expecting First Child Together? https://t.co/9hxpyp7Y7K — Primadonne (@primadonneblog) August 28, 2017

Last month, fans of the couple tweeted photos taken from the music video shoot, including photos of Gwen Stefani and her sons Kingston and Zuma.

The photos showed Stefani’s sons dressed in tuxedos as they hung around on set with their mother and Blake Shelton.

As of this writing, the official music video to Blake Shelton’s “I’ll Name The Dogs” has been released just an hour ago. It turns out that the wedding in the adorable video isn’t between two dogs, but between two people who are already a little far along in years.

Check out the music video below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]