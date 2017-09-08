‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: DiMera Family Feud Starts Up Again, And It Gets Ugly

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his brother, Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will get into a huge fight. It is so bad that the DiMera feud will reportedly “turn ugly.” Find out what to expect from these characters next week.

According to SoapCentral, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Andre DiMera will get into a big fight with Chad. The argument gets so bad that it will start another DiMera family feud.

Details were not released about what triggers the fight. However, the Inquisitr previously reported that Chad DiMera would confront his brother. It most likely has to do with Andre publicly accusing Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) of an affair. Not only does Chad have a close relationship with Kate, it just makes DiMera Enterprises look awful.

Even though the DiMera brothers will have an epic DiMera family feud, things will eventually get better. On Instagram, actor Thaao Penghlis hinted that Chad finally loves Andre. He added that it only took two years. What is interesting is that Kate is in many of the pictures with Andre. This is leading fans to speculate that the two might remain married. They could even have a real romance, even though their marriage is fake.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 also reveal Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will lose his job. It is because of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), even though he doesn’t blame her. Interestingly enough, he will want another chance with the Latina fashionista. However, Julie Horton (Susan Seaforth Hayes) might have some serious issues with this.

Also, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will fantasize about Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will ask John Black (Drake Hogestyn) for relationship advice.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad and Andre DiMera on Days Of Our Lives? How bad with the family feud get and will anyone get hurt in the crossfire?

