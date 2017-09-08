Tom Cruise Feeling ‘Betrayed’ By Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx’s Secret Romance?

Tom Cruise reportedly feels betrayed by Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s secret relationship.

An insider for Hollywood Life claims that the Mission Impossible actor has already been made aware that Katie and Jamie were dating since the beginning, and although he did not speak up about the secret romance, he felt “betrayed” over the fact that his former friend hooked up with his former wife only a year after the divorce.

How did Cruise learn about the secret relationship? According to the source, Tom found out about it because he is “too well-connected.”

“Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning and it has always bothered him that they were hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began,” the insider said.

“Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them.”

The post-divorce relationship between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, 38, hasn’t been exactly idyllic, as the Dawson’s Creek actress publicly stated that she filed a divorce from Tom because of his involvement with The Church of Scientology. To be more specific, she was afraid that the religion would influence her daughter Suri and deny her a normal childhood.

The context of Tom Cruise’s feeling of betrayal in regards to Jamie Foxx, 49, revolves around the fact that the two actors used to be close pals. It was Cruise who recruited Foxx to star with him in 2004’s action flick Collateral. They stayed close friends until the Oscar-award winning actor started dating Katie Holmes just a year after her 2012 divorce from Tom.

For years since then, Katie and Jamie became the subject of dating rumors as the pair went to great lengths to hide their romance, choosing to meet up in secluded dating spots in order to avoid being photographed. Back in April, a fan snapped a photo of the two enjoying an intimate dinner in New York, bolstering the speculation that the two are indeed romantically involved.

After dating in secret for four years, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx appeared to have confirmed their relationship as they were photographed holding hands while enjoying a stroll down Malibu beach over the Labor Day weekend. The couple didn’t seem to care that the paparazzi were there to capture the PDA moment.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX — delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

If a recent report by Radar Online is anything to go by, it appears that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx kept their romance a secret because of a secret divorce clause with Tom Cruise.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx FINALLY confirm relationship as Tom Cruise's 'five-year public dating ban' expires https://t.co/Em4SDph8ue pic.twitter.com/NnKkDMRFaI — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) September 6, 2017

According to the outlet’s source, Katie signed a clause agreeing to Tom’s demand that she is not to publicly date another man for five years after their divorce. The clause, the source said, also states that Katie can’t allow any supposed boyfriend to get near their daughter Suri Cruise. There was money involved to boot.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” the source said.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri. Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

Do you think Tom Cruise has a right to feel betrayed about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s secret romance? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images]