Stephen King is once again proving that he is the undisputed King of Horror. The works of the man who created monsters that terrified people in the past four decades are once again scaring everyone with new adaptations of his iconic novels.

It certainly looks like Stephen King is set for a major comeback this year. The Dark Tower has already enthralled movie audiences while The Mist and Mr. Mercedes have taken TV to a new level. However, these aren’t the only works by King that are expected to dominate in the near future. The film remake of his terrifying novel, It, is already scaring everyone with coulrophobia. In addition to that, the Netflix movie based on Gerald’s Game will also be released this September.

Fans and critics are already raving about Andy Muschietti’s version of It, which features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown. There is little doubt that the film will take over the box office this weekend, and a sequel is already being planned for the future.

Stephen King’s It focuses on a group of kids who have to deal with a terrifying secret that has been lurking in the depths of Derry, Maine. When a young boy is found mutilated, The Losers Club set out to take on an ancient evil that feeds on the fear of the townsfolk. Little do they know that the horrors of their childhood will follow them long after they have left the small town.

The monster in It may be bigger than life, but the true villain in Gerald’s Game may actually be imaginary. Mike Flanagan’s take on Stephen King’s book doesn’t have a fanged clown terrorizing children, but the psychological terror appears to be real for the hapless protagonist chained to a bed.

Gerald’s Game stars Carla Gugino as Jessie Burlingame and Bruce Greenwood as her husband. The teaser for the Netflix movie is already sparking interest and concern over Jessie’s fate as she struggles to escape the terrors of her helpless situation and the ones that may not be in just her mind.

It hits theaters on September 8. Gerald’s Game will air on Netflix on September 29.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]