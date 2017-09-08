Reason Why Vince McMahon Will Return To ‘SmackDown Live’ Revealed

During this week’s edition of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens rebelled against Shane McMahon’s authority and made him cross a line that he shouldn’t have. Shane’s choice to attack Owens has resulted in his father suspending him indefinitely as the commissioner of SmackDown Live. Now, Vince McMahon will return to the show for the first time in years to address the situation that has developed between Owens and Shane.

The rivalry between the two men has been teased on WWE television for several weeks. The rumor mill has been claiming that McMahon vs. Owens would lead to a huge match at WWE Survivor Series in November, but it’s been reported that WWE officials were always planning to put the two men inside the Hell in a Cell structure next month. This is the reason why Vince McMahon is returning to SmackDown Live next week.

It has been reported that Vince McMahon’s purpose during his return will be about more than disciplining Kevin Owens and potentially replacing Shane McMahon’s role as the commissioner. If Shane is no longer in power on SmackDown Live, he could be considered an active member of the roster. On paper, Vince will be on the blue brand to set up the future match between Owens and Shane O’ Mac for WWE Hell in a Cell.

Vince McMahon is expected to receive a huge ovation from the WWE Universe, which shouldn’t surprise a lot of people considering how rarely he appears on WWE television. He will likely duel with Owens on the microphone. That will be entertaining, but Vince will be able to “punish” Owens by locking him inside Hell in a Cell with Shane. It should be a good segment to keep the ball rolling until Shane is back on TV.

Based on the strong reaction from the WWE Universe, the rivalry between Shane and Owens will be a huge storyline on SmackDown Live over the next several weeks heading into WWE Hell in a Cell. Thus far, the babyface versus heel dynamic of Owens and Shane is working perfectly. Booking them into a Hell in a Cell match should up the intensity a great deal. Fans agree that all WWE officials have to do is keep building the tension and let the two performers do their best work in the ring next month at the PPV, as they are arguably two of the best promo cutters in the WWE right now.

