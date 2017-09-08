‘Alaskan Bush People’: Daughter Rain Gives Update On ‘Missing’ Brother Gabe, Still No News Of Ami Brown

Billy and Ami Brown’s youngest daughter, Rain, gave a rare update regarding the Alaskan Bush People family. The 14-year-old has been active on social media since leaving the Alaskan wilderness this year, and she recently took to Instagram to fill her fans in on what’s happening with her older brother Gabe.

Gabe, who also has an Instagram account, has been noticeably quiet on social media these past weeks. His last post was a selfie in front of a Los Angeles building on Aug. 25, three days before mom Ami’s birthday.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there are rumors that Gabe has quit the family’s reality show. He’s been rarely seen in the episodes of Alaskan Bush People Season 7, and fans fear that the 28-year-old reality star might not be handling the family’s current situation very well. Right before the season finale, Gabe also wrote a seemingly cryptic message for Discovery on his Instagram account, which fans thought could be a farewell message.

“Thank you Discovery Paul Terry Sheila and so many more for the adventures we have shared with the world. God bless.”

Now, Rain is dismissing rumors that her brother has gone missing in action. On Wednesday, the teenager posed for a photo with her brother and explained that Gabe simply lost his phone while swimming. She added that Gabe is “hanging in there” in spite of what their family is going through right now.

Despite popular belief Gabe isn't dead he just dim wittily swam with his phone and then lost it lol he's hanging in there as we all are, love you guys???????? thank you all for the support prayers and love it truly does help❤️ God bless all of you A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

“Despite popular belief, Gabe isn’t dead he just [dimwittedly] swam with his phone and lost it. He’s hanging in there as we all are, love you guys.”

Rain also thanked Alaskan Bush People fans for all their prayers during their family crisis. However, she didn’t give any update on how their mom, Ami Brown, is doing.

Ami’s lung cancer has now progressed to stage 4. In their last interview with People, Billy and Ami revealed that the doctors have given them only 3 percent chance of survival. Despite the grim prognosis, Ami said that she still has “the will to fight.”

"She's the foundation the house is built on." #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/0dhDwWoRXE — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 22, 2017

According to the latest reports from ABP fans, Ami Brown is currently confined in a hospital in UCLA. Billy and their children have also been spotted in California and are said to be staying with Ami.

Meanwhile, there are unofficial talks that Alaskan Bush People might be renewed for another season. The Brown family has already packed up Browntown and will be moving to Colorado to start a new chapter. However, it is unclear how Discovery will include Ami’s worsening condition in the new season.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]