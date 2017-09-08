Arie Luyendyk Jr., Courtney Robertson Were Allegedly Dating Until A Few Months Ago

This morning the fans of The Bachelor got the news that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the guy handing out roses as The Bachelor 2017 this season. He was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of the show. If you remember correctly, Arie actually dated Courtney Robertson for a bit. Us Weekly just shared that Arie and Courtney were allegedly dating each other off and on up to a few months ago.

A source shared that up until a few months ago Arie and Courtney were still dating, but it was just off and on. The source said that Arie is still racing some, but also does real estate and that Courtney was the one who got him into real estate. They actually dated back in 2012 and were very open about it. Courtney and Arie haven’t been shy about the fact that they have stayed in touch.

Arie and Courtney are both based out of Arizona right now and working in the same field. That gives them plenty of reasons to talk to each other. The source went on to explain that Courtney knew it would never work out between them and that Arie never really wants to settle down in one place. That will make it pretty interesting to see if he can find love this season and if it ends up working out.

Courtney has even shared photos with him on her social networks as recent as December. Back in February of 2016, Courtney said that she “adored” Arie and that they were good friends, but she did enjoy making out with him from time to time. It is pretty obvious that these two are close so it isn’t surprising to hear that they were allegedly still dating here and there until recently. The fans would love to hear her thoughts on Arie deciding to become The Bachelor for 2018.

