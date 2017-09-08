WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Expected To Face Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Almost immediately after defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, WWE fans have been speculating that Roman Reigns would face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. A lot of fans were unhappy about Reigns main eventing his fourth straight WrestleMania and Lesnar holding onto the Universal Title for an entire year. However, those plans for New Orleans could be changing soon.

Recently, it’s been rumored that The Undertaker’s wrestling career may not be over. There has been a lot of speculation for him to have another match. Apparently, WWE officials are pushing hard for The Deadman to face John Cena at WWE Survivor Series. That could easily serve as a retirement match, but the powers that be have another match prepared if The Undertaker wants to wrestle on the grandest stage of them all.

It’s being reported that WWE officials still want Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the main event of next year’s WrestleMania, but The Undertaker could make it a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Title if he wants to wrestle in New Orleans. WWE officials are keeping the option open for The Undertaker to be a part of next year’s event. However, if he’s not interested. Lesnar vs. Reigns will move forward as planned.

WWE officials are concerned about their rematch headlining another WrestleMania event three years after their first match. Vince McMahon is worried about the WWE Universe losing interest in their match, so the involvement of The Undertaker would be a massive boost to get the fans back into the match. On paper, the Triple Threat match would be about The Undertaker facing the only two men that have beaten him on the grandest stage of them all. However, the likelihood of The Deadman winning the match would be very low.

The expectation is Brock Lesnar will remain the WWE Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 34 next year. WWE officials could have a title change before the grandest stage of them all, but the expectation is Roman Reigns will be leaving New Orleans with the WWE Universal Title. As of this writing, Undertaker isn’t confirmed for any matches in the near future. However, WWE officials are leaving the door wide open for him if he were interested in lacing up his boots again. The final decision is The Undertaker’s to make.

[Featured Image by WWE]