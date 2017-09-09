‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan Calls Caitriona Balfe A Sweet Name Despite Romance With Mackenzie Mauzy

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been subjects of dating rumors after their undeniable chemistry in the first two installments of Outlander. Although they have previously noted that nothing romantic is brewing between them, their close relationship won’t let the dating speculations die down. In fact, the Outlander Season 3 actor even has a sweet name for his on-screen lady love despite having an off-screen romance with Mackenzie Mauzy.

Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Sam Heughan (James “Jamie” Mackenzie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser) may have already taken their working relationship to the next level. The site revealed that the Outlander Season 3 co-stars were caught hooking up on the set of the British-American television drama series. As if that’s not enough, insiders revealed that duo was allegedly holding hands and getting flirty with each other.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s exchange on social media also added more fuel to the fire. The Outlander Season 3 actor took to Twitter at the time to share a rather funny incident that happened on set.

“Heard on set: Zzz zzz……”FRASIER”!……zzz zzz z,” the actor tweeted. Although Sam Heughan did not mention any name, Caitriona Balfe seemed to confirm that she was the subject of her co-star’s post. The Outlander season 3 actress responded to the actor’s post saying, “I’ll see your Zzzzz and raise you ZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.”

The duo has been posting “z’s” to their account, sharing how sleep deprived they really are.

These kinds of update led fans to believe that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are definitely more than just friends. The 37-year-old Scottish actor added more reason for people to think that there might be truth to these romance rumors by calling his Outlander Season 3 co-star his “wifey.”

However, to prove that nothing romantic is going on between them, Caitriona Balfe shared a photo of her with Sam Heughan and his real-life girlfriend during his birthday celebration back in May, to confirm that they are really just good pals. The photo of the trio also slammed whispers and speculations that there is bad blood between the 37-year-old Irish actress and Mackenzie Mauzy.

Belated birthday celebrations for @SamHeughan … Here's to an amazing year !!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0HVHsuZSor — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 2, 2017

Despite this gesture, speculations of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe taking their on-screen romance to off-screen are still being talked about.

Season 3 premiere!! September 10th @outlander_starz Not long now…. So excited, check out more key art with @entertainmentweekly X A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

