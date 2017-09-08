Adorable Throwback Photos Show Prince William, Prince Harry, And Prince Charles On Their First Days Of School

Prince George is probably the most talked-about student at the moment. And while everyone is still swooning over the tot’s cuteness in uniform, several throwback photos of his dad Prince William, uncle Prince Harry, and grandpa Prince Charles surfaced online, making his first day at school even more special.

It has been quite a big week for the Royal Family. The well-loved clan has a lot of things to celebrate about — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s surprise baby announcement and of course, Prince George’s first day as a student.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess’ eldest child, Prince George, officially became a student at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea in London. The young prince was accompanied by his supportive and proud dad, while his mom was forced to stay home due to severe morning sickness.

To commemorate George’s big day, the Kensington Palace took to Twitter and shared three throwback photos showing Prince William and Prince Harry on their own first days of school.

The royal brothers also had their fair share of a high-profile first day in 1989 at the Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School in Notting Hill. The famous institution, which is still around today, is an exclusive school for boys located just a few minutes away from their home at the Kensington Palace.

Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school ???? pic.twitter.com/RkL1MUbC4Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

In the photos tweeted by the Kensington Palace, Prince William, and Prince Harry were accompanied by their mother, the late Princess Diana. The brothers wore their elegant school uniforms — a red-piped gray blazer, navy shorts, and a matching gray hat.

The Royals were also greeted by the teachers at the door. At one point, Prince William was even photographed leaving school with a class project in hand.

As evident in the pictures, Princess Diana appeared to be very hands on during her sons’ big day. The loving mother stayed with the brothers and showed her support as they reached a momentous milestone.

Check out some photos of Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry during their school days below.

Adorable Throwback Photos Show Prince William, Prince Harry, And Prince Charles On Their First Days Of School Prince William and Princess Diana

Princess Diana and Prince William

Princess Diana

Students of Wetherby School

Meanwhile, George’s grandpa, Prince Charles also had an impressive first day of school way back 1958. The Clarence House took to Twitter and shared a side-by-side photo of the two royals.

In the black and white snap, Prince Charles donned a more formal uniform than George does. The heir to the throne wore an elegant-looking uniform complete with knee socks, a tie, a hat and a blazer.

As Prince George starts school, here's a #TBT to his grandad, The Prince of Wales returning to Cheam School in 1958. pic.twitter.com/UqjRJCgmWo — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 7, 2017

Prince Charles has expressed his sympathy for his grandson today as he attended his first day at school, adding that he was looking forward to hearing how it went.

“Poor old thing. He’s been left there to have to get on with it, when the parents go away. That’s the problem. It’s good for you in the end, I suppose. It’s character building, I suppose.”

When asked if he gave little George any advice about school, the Prince of Wales admitted that he was not able to share some words of wisdom.

“Of course not, he wouldn’t take it from me, I don’t think, at that age. No, but I shall be interested to hear how he got on. At that age, you don’t worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a bit older. It’s that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know.”

