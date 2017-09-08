Artifacts From 14,000-Year-Old Ancient Canadian Settlement Dated And Found To Be Older Than Egyptian Pyramids

The Heiltsuk Nation, an indigenous group from British Columbia, have long claimed to have descended from those living in a coastal region of Canada, which miraculously survived the Ice Age. Today, science is now proving them right after artifacts were dated from a 14,000-year-old settlement, which is older than the pyramids in Egypt.

The ancient Canadian settlement that is currently being researched is located on Triquet Island along the Central Coast of British Columbia. Alisha Gauvreau is a Ph.D. student at the University of Victoria and is also affiliated with the research institute known as Hakai, and is the person responsible for heading up the research team, which discovered this 14,000-year-old Canadian village back in 2016, according to ScienceAlert.

Some of the artifacts that were discovered in the ancient Canadian settlement include wooden tools, which were carved, along with what was once an ancient hearth surrounded by charcoal. In order to remove the delicate charcoal, tweezers were employed to carefully pick out the small pieces so that this could be used for carbon dating, as the Independent report.

The flakes of charcoal were sent to a lab to be tested and dated, and it was discovered that the ancient hearth with the carved tools was used between 13,613 and 14,086 years ago, making it older than the pyramids.

Expedition unearths evidence of 14,000-year-old Canadian village https://t.co/QX0CifeOHq via @Independent — Anu Keinänen (@AnuKeinanen) September 6, 2017

After the research team were given the results of the carbon dating, Gauvreau herself was stunned.

“We just sat back and said, ‘Holy moly, this is old.'”

CBC News reports that the Heiltsuk Nation are also extremely pleased with the dating results of the artifacts from the 14,000-year-old Canadian village, with Heiltsuk member William Housty maintaining that the stories the indigenous British Columbian group have been telling for thousands of years have now been proven true.

“Heiltsuk oral history talks of a strip of land in that area where the excavation took place. It was a place that never froze during the ice age and it was a place where our ancestors flocked to for survival. This find is very important because it reaffirms a lot of the history that our people have been talking about for thousands of years.”

The 14,000-year old Canadian settlement is one of the oldest that has ever been discovered in North America. Archaeologists discovered a mastodon rib bone and a spear tip along the Olympic Peninsula in Washington in 1977, which was tested again in 2011 using a CT scan, and these have shown that there were humans inhabiting North America at least 13,800 years ago.

What is most intriguing to archaeologists is that this latest discovery may help them to better understand more about the beginnings of different North American civilizations, like the Heiltsuk Nation. There are several theories as to how civilizations began here, with one suggesting that early North Americans may have traveled from Asia across a land bridge in Alaska at the time of the Ice Age.

Another theory is that North Americans were in fact searching for sea mammals to hunt and were a seafaring people, using boats to arrive in North America rather than crossing a land bridge.

These 14,000-year-old artifacts found in the ancient Canadian village, in use long before the pyramids, may be a huge clue to learning more about the early history of North America.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]