‘Iron Man 4’ Release Date Slated In 2020? Robert Downey Jr. Ready To Hang Up His Famous Suit

After Robert Downey Jr. confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that Iron Man 4 is happening, nothing much was said about the Marvel superhero film. With the lack of updates, rumors regarding the plans and cancellation of the fourth installment have started to make its rounds on the internet.

There have been so many whispers and speculations regarding Iron Man 4, but one that has never been confirmed was the film’s official release date.

Marvel Studios has previously shared their Phase 3 movie lineup and Iron Man 4 was nowhere to be found. It seems that fans have yet to extend their patience to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark once again.

Marvel has revealed on their official website the Phase 3 movie lineup where they confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther will debut on 2018 and Captain Marvel on 2019. However, there are three movies slated on 2020 which Marvel Studios opted to leave the titles unknown for now.

Many believed that one of those three untitled Marvel Studios films may be Iron Man 4. Since Robert Downey Jr. already confirmed the existence of Iron Man 4, it only makes sense that the fourth installment of the solo film of the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is going to be one of the unlisted films.

If that is indeed the case, then that is three more years of waiting for the highly anticipated movie. But just like other rumors regarding the much-awaited fourth installment of Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel film, this has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. recently revealed in an interview that he is ready to hang up his popular red metal suit. There is definitely no better actor to portray Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man, so his statement obviously started concerns.

This is definitely not the first time that the 52-year-old actor wanted out from the blockbuster Marvel films. Robert Downey Jr. shared that the only reason why he kept doing his iconic role was because of the fans. If he’ll have it his way, he would choose to move on from his famous character before it gets “embarrassing.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]