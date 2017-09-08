‘Project Runway’ 2017 Recap: Episode 4 — We’re Sleeping Wear?

It was a sleepover theme for these designers on Project Runway 2017, as it was time for the Heidi Klum Sleepwear Challenge. After a slumber party on the rooftop of the Empire State Building, could these designers make it work on Project Runway Season 16? Find out in our Project Runway 2017 recap for Episode 4 below.

Last week on Project Runway Season 16, the designers had to use dance, movement, and innovation to create fashionable look inspired by the movie Leap! From seeing designers stab themselves with needles on the sewing machine to the twins being the twins, it was an eventful night. In the end, it was Kudzanai with the worst look of the night and he was sent home. The winning look came from Brandon, as he earned immunity for tonight.

The Challenge

No rest for the weary tonight, as the designers head back to the runway to meet Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn immediately after last week’s challenge. For this new challenge, they will be creating a fashionable sleepwear look for Heidi Klum’s line. They will be creating their own textile, which has some of the designers very excited. The winning designer will have their look produced and manufactured for the Heidi Klum Intimate Sleepwear collection. For their inspiration, they will be sleeping on the roof of the Empire State Building.

The Sleepover

The designers have the entire Empire State Building to themselves and they are loving it. They head to the rooftop and start drawing, as they have looks to create and textiles to make. There is a lot of lights and buildings in their inspirations. The next morning, Tim wakes them up with breakfast sandwiches before heading to the workroom.

The Workroom

The fabric is in the workroom, so there is some drama and fighting for the right colors to kick things off. The textiles will be created by their hands, as they are dyeing and painting their looks on Project Runway 2017. Nerves are high, as they all know that Heidi will be coming in soon to give her critiques.

Tim & Heidi’s Critiques

Time to check out the looks for Tim and Heidi. She is concerned about the jumpsuit from Shawn and being able to get out of it in the middle of the night. She is worried Deyonte’s look and colors are going to go crazy and look like a clown costume. Tim sees a menstrual cycle with Margarita’s fabric. She wants Michael’s look to be a little longer and more elegant. They think Claire’s designs are too basic. Amy took her sleepover too literally and it is a souvenir from New York City. Heidi is not sure Kenya’s look reads sleepwear.

After their critiques on Project Runway Season 16, the designers have some changes to make. Deyonte finds one bottle of dye, so he is going to make it work. The models come in for their fittings and Kenya has nothing to put on her model, but is excited to work with her this week. Michael has a lot of changes to do and the twins seem to be focused on Claire’s look, but what about Shawn’s look?

Runway Day

The Project Runway 2017 designers have two hours to get their looks finished. You would think pajamas were easy to create, but these designers are proving otherwise. Kentora dyes some new fabric for his look, but will it be dry for the runway? The designers are all annoyed by the twins, as they work together to complete their looks and they all want a second set of hands to help them out. Time runs out and they head to the runway.

Judges’ Critiques

After the runway show is complete, it is time for the judges to give their feedback on the top and bottom looks tonight on Project Runway 2017. The judges tonight are Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, and guest judge Demi Lovato. The top and bottom looks come from Kenya, Shawn, Kentaro, Aaron, Michael, and Deyonte and here is the feedback:

Michael – Demi loves the color of it and thinks the neckline is unique. Heidi thinks it looks sophisticated. Zac thinks it is really exciting. Nina said there is a sensuality about her.

Demi loves the color of it and thinks the neckline is unique. Heidi thinks it looks sophisticated. Zac thinks it is really exciting. Nina said there is a sensuality about her. Aaron – Nina said the top looks shoddily made and does not feel well done. Demi dislikes the shorts. Zac said it was lackluster and it needs to be a stronger point-of-view.

Nina said the top looks shoddily made and does not feel well done. Demi dislikes the shorts. Zac said it was lackluster and it needs to be a stronger point-of-view. Shawn – Heidi said she pulled it together and gave us something elegant. Zac said she did a really beautiful job and it looks very polished. Nina loves the detail of the print.

Heidi said she pulled it together and gave us something elegant. Zac said she did a really beautiful job and it looks very polished. Nina loves the detail of the print. Deyonte – Nina said it does not look like something to sleep in. Zac said it feels restrained. Demi said the elastic band is driving her crazy and wishes it was more practical.

Nina said it does not look like something to sleep in. Zac said it feels restrained. Demi said the elastic band is driving her crazy and wishes it was more practical. Kentora – Heidi said she can see women wanting to go to bed in this. Nina said it is adorable and fresh. Zac said beautiful draping. Demi said she has a lot of respect for him and his piece.

Heidi said she can see women wanting to go to bed in this. Nina said it is adorable and fresh. Zac said beautiful draping. Demi said she has a lot of respect for him and his piece. Kenya – Demi said she does not understand the purpose of the rose. Heidi is sad to see her at the bottom. Zac said she had a beautiful color palette. Nina said she sees she struggled, but gives her props for not taking the easy way out.

Results

After taking a closer look at the designs, the judges discuss and the winning look tonight on Project Runway 2017 comes from Michael, so he will have his look reproduced and sold with Heidi’s sleepwear line. The losing look comes from Deyonte, which means he is eliminated tonight.

What do you think of the results on Project Runway 2017 tonight?

