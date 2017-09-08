Dean Unglert Says He Would Do Nothing Differently After ‘BIP’ Love Triangle

After The Bachelorette 2017 came to an end, there was a lot of talk of Dean Unglert possibly becoming the next Bachelor. Clearly that will not be happening, as ABC announced this morning that Arie Luyendyk Jr. would be The Bachelor 2018. That is probably a good thing, as Dean has ticked off quite a few of his fans with his actions on Bachelor in Paradise 2017, but he is coming out and saying he regrets nothing and would not change a thing.

While Dean Unglert seemed like the perfect guy while pursuing Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette, he has portrayed a new side to himself while on Bachelor in Paradise. He was involved in a love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, which finally imploded this week on the show.

Dean was forced to pick one of the ladies, who he was stringing along the whole season. After spending time with Kristina, he then was hooking up wit Danielle in the pool. He was given an ultimatum by Danielle and it worked, as he decided to make things work with her and give her all of his attention. He informed Kristina of this decision before the rose ceremony, so she left the show before handing out her rose.

With all that drama and having Bachelor Nation upset with him, you would assume that Dean Unglert would regret his actions on Bachelor in Paradise, right? That is not the case and he even goes as far as saying that he would not change a thing.

“As bad as it sounds I don’t think I would do anything differently. I think I made horrible choices and I feel incredibly bad about the way Kristina [Schulman] was treated and Danielle [Lombard] even, but had I not done that I wouldn’t have been able to see first hand how poorly I treated them. Looking back, I am using it as a learning lesson and a time to grow up. Had I not done what I did, I wouldn’t realize I am continuing the behavior and I wouldn’t understand that I needed to change.”

As shocking as it seems, it does make sense. On The Bachelorette 2017, he was portrayed as the perfect man, but maybe just a little too young for Rachel. He is young and still growing, so it seems like his time on Bachelor in Paradise has taught him that (and taught Bachelor Nation that also).

“The positive silver lining from all this negativity that I have been receiving on Bachelor in Paradise is that I can now step out more and be uninhibited in my actions. Obviously I won’t be malicious in my actions, but you have to walk in the confines of the edit you receive. During Rachel [Lindsay]’s season, everyone thought I was this perfect person, but none of us are perfect, especially me, so it is nice to have my faults, I guess, expressed on TV because it allows me to be more authentic in my own everyday life.”

There is no turning back now for Dean and hopefully he does live up to that reputation he earned during The Bachelorette and not during Bachelor in Paradise. If he does, maybe he can come back in five years and be the next Bachelor, like Arie.

