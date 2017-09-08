Scott Disick Meltdown: Spends Time With Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner At NYFW

Recent news came out that authorities were called to the home of Scott Disick last month for a possible psychiatric hold, but it looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is trying to move past that by spending time with both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at New York Fashion Week. Don’t worry though, as he also made time to spend with one of the many new young girls in his life, Sofia Richie.

It has been a crazy few weeks for Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. She has moved on from Scott, as she is now dating Younes Bendjima. Both Scott and Kourtney were at a chili festival over the holiday weekend, but did not run into each other.

Yesterday, news broke that Scott Disick supposedly had a meltdown back in August and authorities were called to his house for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold. People has confirmed that the Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to a home in Hidden Hills that day.

Despite all of that trouble, People is also reporting that Scott Disick is trying to get his life back in order and get back on the good side of Kourtney Kardashian. With his crazy antics this summer, he has distanced himself from her. How do you get back in good graces with Kourtney? Spend time with her family, like Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner & Scott Disick teamed up for a shopping spree in NYC today! https://t.co/WgZ9sjySFC — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 7, 2017

New York Fashion Week is going on right now, so naturally the Kardashians are there. On Wednesday night, Disick had dinner with Kim Kardashian at Milo’s restaurant. From there, he proceeded to head out for some shopping with the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, on Thursday. They headed down to Bergdorf Goodman Store on 5th Ave. for some shopping and camera time for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While it appears that Scott is trying to mend some broken fences, he is also still up to his old ways. Sofia Richie, 19, happened to be in New York for fashion week also, so naturally the two hung out. She has said in the past that they were just “homies,” but the two were getting very cozy with each other.

Giggly Sofia Richie, 19, wraps her arms around Scott Disick, 34, while dining in NYC https://t.co/AcSyQRxIbj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 7, 2017

They may deny it is a romance, but time will tell. It seems like Kourtney has moved on, so maybe Scott can also.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]