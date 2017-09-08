‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kristina And Valerie May Be ‘More Than A Feeling’

General Hospital is playing with some relationship pairings. Having a same-sex couple isn’t new, but it is definitely something fans are opinionated about. Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and her crush on her professor caught viewers by surprise, and there are hints that Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) oldest daughter is a lesbian. Parker (Ashley Jones) is back in town, but she may not be the one Kristina ends up with. Valerie (Brytni Sarpy) has been seen on General Hospital more frequently lately, and it appears she is about to enter a love triangle.

There has been a lot of talk about where the General Hospital writers are headed with Kristina and her love life. The relationship with Parker was an awkward one, filled with temptation and lust. After their one night together, fans believed she would be gone. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital fans aren’t too keen on a Kristina and Valerie pairing. It seems that the writers haven’t given them a reason to be invested in a new relationship despite the kiss scene and the thick sexual tension between the two. With Valerie becoming close to Kristina and Parker’s jealousy becoming more clear, this love triangle is likely a foreshadow of part of what is to come for November. Could Kristina and her love interest become one of the top couples on General Hospital?

When Brytni Sarpy was dropped to recurring status after the General Hospital story line she did with Dominic Zamprogna where Valerie slept with Dante, fans were disappointed. She was briefly paired with Curtis (Donnell Turner), but that wasn’t a good fit either. The recent scenes opposite Lexi Ainsworth on General Hospital are proof that her acting is spot on. Following the initial kiss at The Floating Rib, social media was buzzing with opinions about the possible couple. Right now, Kristina’s love life is up in the air. Valerie would be the safe choice because of their friendship, but Parker is the dangerous choice, which is likely what Kristina craves.

Things on General Hospital are going to start picking up. November sweeps are less than two months away, and the writers have been laying the groundwork for it. Kristina may be a huge part of what is happening in Port Charles, and if the writers feel like a lesbian relationship will draw the General Hospital viewers in, they will go all in with it. Whether it is Parker or Valerie, things for the mobster’s daughter are about to get interesting.

