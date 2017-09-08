Peter Kraus’ Reaction To Learning He Isn’t The New ‘Bachelor’: He Thought The Gig Was His

It was a bombshell fans weren’t expecting to hear that Peter Kraus wasn’t picked as the next Bachelor. The runner-up from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette was predicted to get the lead, but it was handed to Arie Luyendyk Jr. — another Bachelorette runner-up from five years ago. It was one for the ages when Nick Viall got the 2017 lead over Luke Pell. Papers had been signed by Pell, suit fittings were done, and bags were packed. At the last minute Luke got the dreaded call that plans had changed. Soon thereafter, it was announced that Nick was the next Bachelor. One year later, the same upset occurred. Just when you thought producers couldn’t outdo themselves in throwing fans off, they did it tenfold this year.

People reports that Peter Kraus was going to be the new Bachelor, but things began to feel differently earlier this week. He thought the gig was his, but “got an indication” on Wednesday that it wasn’t going to him and that an announcement was soon, according to a source familiar with the situation. Peter wasn’t aware that the one ABC chose was Arie.

The insider confirms that Kraus did originally turn down the offer because “he was conflicted” over taking the chance. As seen on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, Peter assesses big decisions — an admirable trait, but one he may have to a fault. He lost Rachel for overthinking their relationship despite falling in love with her, and it may have cost him again with The Bachelor opportunity.

“He was questioning everything: doing it, not doing it,” the source says of Peter. “It wasn’t about him not falling in love or proposing at the end. He’s a very deep, emotional, thoughtful person who doesn’t do anything rash. It’s a big deal to be the Bachelor, and he didn’t want to let anyone down, from production to the fans of the show.”

The source continues that Peter Kraus really did fall in love with Rachel and understands how the process works. Regardless of what some might believe, the source insists Peter’s hesitation wasn’t about getting engaged if he were to be the new Bachelor.

“He genuinely fell in love on The Bachelorette, so he knows this process works,” the source explains. “His reservations weren’t about proposing or not proposing. Then [producers] came back to entice him and eased his concerns, and he was open to it. But suddenly over the last few days, it all went quiet.”

Peter Kraus Is ‘Disappointed’ He’s Not the New Bachelor, Source Says https://t.co/vsCFMvj8kh — People (@people) September 7, 2017

The insider can only describe it as “another Luke Pell situation.” Everything seemed promising for Peter Kraus until “production changed their minds” at the last minute.

How did this impact Peter? The source reveals that he was “disappointed” to lose the Bachelor lead, but is keeping his spirits up. He has “no hard feelings” towards production and has hope that “something could happen in the future.”

Another source confirms to People that it was “pretty much a go” for Kraus to be the new Bachelor before things fell apart. Apparently there were discussions with producers and contracts were reviewed. In the end, producers were “annoyed” that Peter didn’t commit on The Bachelorette and they feared another Brad Womack scenario could present itself.

Peter Kraus “thinks ABC made a great choice” and is “happy” about how things turned out, his rep tells E! News. He wishes Arie Luyendyk Jr. the best and his focus will now be on his personal training business in Madison, Wisconsin.

[Featured Image by Peter Kraus/Instagram]