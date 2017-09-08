‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Calls Out Alice, Victoria Flirts With Billy, Ashley Wants Graham Out

Young and the Restless spoilers tease more confrontations and greater aggression in the upcoming week. Ashley wants Graham out of their lives, and she is going to team up with Jack to make this happen. Tessa will also be busy with family drama. Next week on Young and the Restless, she will meet Alice face to face. Victoria won’t be deterred from her goals either. It seems like flirting with Billy is still on her agenda.

Jabot’s Future

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday reveal Ashley (Eileen Davidson)is going to approach Jack (Peter Bergman), and share her thoughts about Graham (Max Shippee). Graham is a huge threat for Jabot, and Ashley wants to point out this fact to Jack.

Ashley will mention Graham sent over Dina’s reports, and Jack couldn’t help but agree she’s right about it. Graham has access to Dina’s laptop and password. With the recent leaks, Jack will act on the problem right away. Going against Graham also means taking up the issue with their mother. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Dina will defend Graham against her children stating he is a kindhearted man who is concerned about her.

With Jabot’s future on the line, Ashley will do what she can to keep Dina away from Graham. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) will help her dig out Graham’s secrets, but the guy knows how to keep his record clean. Spoilers tease Ashley might need to do the dirty work if she wants to draw out Graham’s secrets.

Dangerous Confrontations

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is desperate, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will help her no matter what. Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday reveal Tessa is going to be in serious danger after she comes knocking on Alice’s door.

The advanced preview for Monday’s episode of Young and the Restless reveals Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) is going to be scared out of her wits while eavesdropping on a conversation between Tessa and Alice. Tessa will pretend her phone died, and she will ask Alice if she can use the phone to contact someone. This bold move can put Tessa and Crystal in a dangerous situation even if Alice will believe Tessa only needs to make a call.

Babe Magnet

It’s going to be hot in Brash and Sassy. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will continue struggling with the sexual tension between them. Spoilers reveal Billy is going to find a new body spray, and he will declare it to be a babe magnet.

Victoria won’t let this opportunity slip – she’s going to go all out on flirty with her ex. Victoria will declare it all depends on who was using the body spray. She won’t think twice about giving Billy a seductive glance.

With so many things going on in Genoa City, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest another exciting week ahead.

