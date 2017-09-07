Is Camille Grammer Returning To Bravo For ‘RHOBH’ Season 8? See The Instagram Evidence

Camille Grammer has been spending tons of time with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, and as new photos continue to surface of the group, fans are wondering if Grammer has been added to the cast in a full-time role.

While Camille Grammer has been known to pop up on the Bravo reality series from time to time in the years since she left her full-time position, she’s been spending more time with the cast recently, and new photos continue to hint at her potential addition.

On September 7, Real Mr. Housewife shared a report regarding the latest Instagram clues in regard to Camille Grammer’s role on Season 8, revealing that the latest photo was shared by Grammer’s co-star and friend Kyle Richards. As fans will recall, Kyle Richards was one of the original housewives of Season 1, just like Camille Grammer.

“#nyc nights with this crew,” Kyle Richards wrote in the caption of her latest cast photo on Instagram, which included Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and rumored new addition Teddi Jo Mellencamp.

Camille Grammer joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in New York City this week and was also in town preparing to watch her daughter, Mason Grammer, walk in the Malan Breton fashion show.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Camille Grammer also hinted at her addition to the official Season 8 cast at the end of last month when she was seen spending time with Kyle Richards and another woman. Before that, she and the entire cast of the show, including Teddi Jo Mellencamp, were seen enjoying a girls trip in Las Vegas.

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

While Camille Grammer has been seen spending tons of time with her co-stars throughout production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Bravo TV likely won’t make an official cast announcement until next month.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]