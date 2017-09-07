Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele Bundchen, Claims He’s Suffered Concussions, What Is The NFL Saying?

Tom Brady’s model wife, Gisele Bundchen, proclaimed earlier this year that her husband has suffered from multiple concussions, but thus far, nothing has been done about the revelation.

During Bundchen’s interview on CBS This Morning in May of this year, the model said that the New England Patriots quarterback has sustained concussions nearly every year, but explained that they simply don’t talk about it. Right away, fans wondered why the information has reportedly been kept from the NFL and some suspected that the quarterback was staying silent in an effort to remain on the field.

Now, months later, as the Patriots prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs during tonight’s season opener, the Washington Post has confirmed that the NFL and NFL Players Association have both shot down the idea that Tom Brady was secretly injured during previous seasons.

“He had a concussion last year,” Gisele Bundchen had said, adding that she doesn’t think it’s a healthy thing for her husband’s body to go through.

Following Bundchen’s claims, a joint investigation was launched in regard to Brady’s potential injuries but in the end, the NFL and NFLPA determined that after “comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol,” no evidence of Brady having sustained a concussion was confirmed, nor were there any signs that Brady had exhibited symptoms consistent with someone who had sustained a concussion.

During the Patriots’ training camp earlier this year, Tom Brady addressed the claims of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, by telling press that he was moving on from the 2016-2017 season and focused on the 2017-2018 season with his team.

“I’m not sitting here worried about last year, or five years ago,” he said.

That said, Tom Brady did admit that there are people around him who are concerned about his health, including Gisele Bundchen and other members of his family, including his parents and his sisters.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen got married in February, 2009, and share two children together, including their 5-year-old son, Benjamin Rein, and their 5-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake. Brady is also dad to son John from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

To see more of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, don’t miss tonight’s game against Kansas City, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]