Teresa Jo Burchfield, Bobby Burchfield Facebook Photo: Wife Of Trump’s Lawyer Allegedly Caught With Man, 23

The wife of a lawyer for President Donald Trump is making news in a bad way. Teresa Jo Burchfield is the 53-year-old wife of Bobby R. Burchfield, who was one of the ethics lawyers appointed in January to Trump’s business trust. Bobby’s job included keeping Trump’s business interests separate from his political interests. According to the Daily Mail, Teresa was allegedly caught in the middle of having sex with a 23-year-old. The man was an inmate at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center in Virginia, and the publication notes that the alleged sex that took place in Burchfield’s car on Tuesday drew attention.

Teresa also allegedly gave the 23-year-old man — whose name has not been released but said that he has been meeting with Teresa for approximately one month — contraband items. According to Heavy, the photos below from the Facebook page of Bobby show Teresa in 2013, with the Burchfields appearing on the left side of the photo. Teresa got in trouble for allegedly passing on contraband items to the inmate, including workout supplements sold over-the-counter, clothes, and cigarettes. Bobby’s Facebook page lists him as a “nationally prominent trial and appellate lawyer practicing at King & Spalding in Washington, D.C.”

Teresa was reportedly caught in the back seat of her car, and according to the criminal complaint, Burchfield was charged with giving articles to a prisoner that were not authorized. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office did not report more information about the inmate, and didn’t give specifics on his relationship to Teresa. However, the inmate did have “trustee status,” which means he had more freedom due to his minimal charges, which allowed him to perform duties outside the jail and sheriff’s office facilities.

The fact that Teresa is married to Bobby, an ethics attorneys and member of the Republican National Lawyers Association, is gaining plenty of buzz online. Bobby also worked as legal counsel for former President George W. Bush in 2000. Meanwhile, Teresa was released on a $5,000 secured bond in the wake of the melee that has the Burchfields going viral on social media. According to Heavy, Teresa can also be seen on the National Migraine Association website.

[Featured Image by Kenneth Lambert/AP Images]