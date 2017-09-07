Jenelle Evans Daughter, Ensley, Tested Positive For Drugs At Birth, Jenelle Investigated By CPS

According to news outlet, The Ashley, Jenelle Evans’ infant daughter, Ensley, tested positive for drugs when she was born, which led an investigation on Jenelle and her fiancé, David Eason, for several months.

The accusations were made public after Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris, filed for emergency custody of the child Nathan and Jenelle share together, Kaiser.

The court documents obtained by news outlets laid it all out.

“Upon the birth of Ensley, the newborn tested positive for marijuana. DSS became involved due to Ensley testing positive for marijuana and opened an investigation. Upon information and belief, both Plaintiff and David had positive drug screens for marijuana.”

Jenelle Evans was able to end the CPS (Child Protective Services) investigation into the welfare of her children by flying to Los Angeles and obtaining a medical marijuana license. But according to insiders, this wasn’t necessarily done in the most safe of ways, as the person who gave her the medical marijuana license may actually be a plastic surgeon and not qualified to give them out.

Still, it was enough to end the investigation into Jenelle’s drug use and the fact that her daughter tested positive for THC. According to the courts, they had enough documentation that Jenelle needed the marijuana for medical purposes.

According to In Touch Weekly and The Ashley, in order to ensure that Ensley was not taken away to live in foster care, David and Jenelle had to follow a strict set of rules placed by CPS. As a result, social workers would make random unannounced visits to Jenelle Evans’ house to make sure that the pair were following the guidelines set forth for them by the state.

It has also been rumored that her co-stars on Teen Mom 2 are upset that Jenelle Evans was able to get away with this whole drama not being recorded on the reality TV show. The girls are evidently furious that Jenelle was able to get away with yet another dramatic and potentially damaging storyline without having it documented on the show.

Cast members have also been enraged by the “clean edit” that Jenelle and David are receiving this season, as evidently they have not changed as much as they want their audience to think she has.

Rumors have flown that Jenelle Evans and her fiancé are not shy about their drug use and tell cast and crew members frequently about their plans to get high. It was also rumored that David got a medical marijuana card the day he landed in Los Angeles to film a Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

