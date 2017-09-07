‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Hints At A New Boyfriend

Does Leah Messer have a new boyfriend?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three recently took to Instagram to share an image of a bouquet of blue roses and in the caption of her post, she told fans she was feeling “a little special” and included a blushing emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

On September 7, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that Leah Messer could have a new guy in her life.

“Wellllll, look what someone sent me today! I’m the most awkward person to gift or surprise. I don’t know how to react… Just grateful,” she told her fans and followers on Instagram.

As the magazine report revealed, Leah Messer didn’t reveal who it was that sent her the flowers but her fans were certainly curious about where they came from. That said, there are a few men that can be ruled out, including Messer’s former husband, Jeremy Calvert.

While Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert were seen enjoying one another’s company at a bar in Charleston, West Virginia, earlier this year, he has since gotten back with his ex-fiancee, Brooke Wehr, and the couple was recently spotted together in Las Vegas. As for Leah Messer’s date to the MTV Video Music Awards at the end of last month, her mystery man has since been identified as her married hairdresser.

In addition to the rumors regarding her ex-husband and MTV Video Music Awards date, Leah Messer recently shot down a false report that linked her to her male friend who is not only gay, but engaged to marry someone else.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Leah Messer has been divorced twice and shares three children with her two ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert. Messer’s twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, turn eight at the end of the year and her youngest child, Adalynn, is 4-years-old.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]