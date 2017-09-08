Will Kate And William’s Third Baby Mean Fergie And Andrew, Parents Of ‘Blood Princesses,’ Finally Remarry?

Perhaps even before Prince Harry puts a ring on American actress Meghan Markle’s finger, there may be another royal wedding. Will the remarriage of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the parents of the two “blood princesses,” Eugenie and Beatrice finally happen?

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement that they were expecting their third child, suddenly there were ripples of change and speculation going on throughout the royal bloodline.

Royal watchers now speculate that when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their third royal child, Prince Andrew will moved down to seventh from the throne, meaning he does not need to ask for permission from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, to marry–or remarry.

Although they knew each other for years, the the Duke and Duchess of York were reintroduced by Princess Diana, in 1985 at Royal Ascot. Matchmaker Diana decided to pair up her favorite brother-in-law, Prince Andrew, with Sarah Ferguson, her cousin, and one of her very closest friends.

Sparks flew, and it was instant attraction.

But, Andrew’s work kept the couple apart and when a photo of an American accountant sucking on Fergie’s toes hit tabloids in 1992, the couple were immediately separated. They divorced four years later, around the same time Charles and Diana divorced.

Yet, unlike Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Yorks really did love each other.

Despite both having dated others since their divorce, they are very much together now and calls themselves “best friends.” Fergie insists that the couple “never really left each other.”

They currently own a house together, the Royal Lodge at Windsor, and recently purchased a spendy Swiss Chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, the charming Swiss village that is now made famous for Prince William’s “dad dancing.”

Prince Andrew: 'paying for the private jet myself' as he and Sarah head to Scotland with Eugenie | Daily Mail https://t.co/wv9hEDqUkE — Lauren Purnell (@PurnL) August 9, 2017

Last year, Sarah Ferguson spoke to an Australian radio station confirming the closeness of her relationship between her and Prince Andrew. In fact, according to The Sun, it appears that Andrew is Fergie’s “happily ever after.”

When asked about their relationship, Fergie explained that they are now divorced, yet they have remained close.

“We’re divorced to each other right now. “We’ve never really left each other.”

Then the interviewer asked, “You’re still together sort of?”

Fergie’s reply was in the affirmative.

“Yes.”

And then implied that this was more than a relationship of convenience. This was the real deal.

“I think the happily ever after…I’m actually writing a book about that too.”

Princess Beatrice attends her aunt Eliza's lavish nuptials accompanied by mother Sarah Ferguson https://t.co/j6TY45qP4P pic.twitter.com/sX0I1AZSCY — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 3, 2017

What is holding back the couple? His father. Prince Philip strongly objects to Sarah Ferguson.

Although Queen Elizabeth has been considered “cordial” towards Fergie, by inviting Fergie to Balmoral, and she will have her charity and social events, such as the birthday party for David Beckham’s daughter, Harper at the palace. Yet, Prince Philip cannot “forgive” her previous behavior and scandals that soiled the image of the royal family.

'IF I DIDN'T HAVE HIM I'D BE HOMELESS.’ D. of York Sarah FERGUSON has 'cleared her debts' thanks to Prince Andrew'https://t.co/E2ZG9obYjf — sunshine (@song_title) September 3, 2017

Of course, many now wonder if the third Cambridge child has sealed the fate for the two blood princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie. For nearly a year now, their father Prince Andrew has been pushing his mother, the Queen, to restore royal privileges to the first cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry. The blood princesses lost these privileges over five years ago, when they were told they now needed to find jobs.

Once the #RoyalBaby is born, Prince Andrew won't need permission from The Queen to marry (or remarry) — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 4, 2017

