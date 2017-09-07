Danielle Staub Says Teresa Giudice Is “My Girl” Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Danielle Staub appeared on a new episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, and during the episode, she revealed that Teresa Giudice is “my girl.”

Despite their many feuds of the past, Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice are currently on good terms after settling their differences with one another at the end of last year prior to filming on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“[Teresa] is my girl. She is my girl,” Danielle Staub told host Andy Cohen during Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live via a report by The Daily Dish on September 6.

At the end of last year, after butting heads throughout the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice shocked fans when they shared a photo of each other on their social media pages during a group yoga session. However, when it comes to the moments leading up to the women’s reunion, fans will have to wait and see how their friendship begins.

“It is a torturous long journey to get back to where we are now,” Danielle Staub teased, adding that there likely wouldn’t be a Real Housewives of New Jersey without herself and Giudice.

Danielle Staub appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a full-time role during the series’ first two seasons. Then, after spending several years away from the show, she returned in a guest role for Season 8.

As for Teresa Giudice, the mother of three has been featured in a full-time role throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s eight-season run.

In addition to Danielle Staub’s newfound friendship with Teresa Giudice, Giudice has also remained on good terms with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who she feuded with years ago when Gorga initially joined the reality show.

To see more of Danielle Staub, Teresa Giudice, and their co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Check out a sneak peek at the new season below.

